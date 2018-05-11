‘Alex Inc’ Canceled by ABC After One Season

ABC has canceled its freshman comedy “Alex, Inc.”

The single-camera half-hour was based on Alex Blumber’s podcast entitled “StartUp” about a man who quits his job to start his own company. Zach Braff executive produced and starred in the series and also directed a few episodes.

The series also starred Michael Imperioli, Tiya Sircar, Hillary Anne Matthews, Elisha Henig and Audyssie James. Matt Tarses served as executive producer and writer; John Davis and John Fox were executive producers from Davis Entertainment; Blumberg, Chris Gilberti and Matt Lieber from Gimlet Media also executive produced in association with Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

“Alex, Inc” averaged a lackluster 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demo.

ABC previously cancelled both “Quanitco” and “Designated Survivor” earlier on Friday, while freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” had been renewed. ABC has also renewed “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” “Speechless,” and “Roseanne.” The network has ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” for next season, along with the one-hour series “The Rookie” and “Take Two.” Earlier this week, ABC also ordered the drama series “A Million Little Things” for the 2018-2019 season as well as the single-camera comedy “Single Parents.”