TV News Roundup: FX Orders Drama Pilot from ‘Ex Machina,’ ‘Annihilation’ Director Alex Garland

In today’s roundup, FX ordered a pilot from Alex Garland, while Starz announced an early season six pickup of “Power.”

RENEWALS

In advance of Power wrapping production on season five, Starz announced today that the sixth season of the drama picked up an early renewal. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will also be directing the season six premiere episode, marking his directorial debut after serving as an executive producer on the show and appearing as Kanan Starks. In addition, the network also announced that season five is set to air on Starz beginning on Sunday, July 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

DEVELOPMENT

FX has placed a pilot order for “Devs,” a drama series created by Alex Garland, the mastermind behind “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation.” Garland wrote the pilot and will serve as a director and executive producer on the show, along with DNA TV and Scott Rudin Productions. “Devs” follows a young computer engineer as she investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company in San Francisco, which she believes is behind her boyfriend’s disappearance.

ACQUISITIONS

Related Film Review: 'Annihilation' 'Annihilation' Star Jennifer Jason Leigh Responds to Whitewashing Accusations

WGN acquired the U.S. rights to “The Disappearance” starring Peter Coyote, Camille Sullivan, and Aden Young. Coyote plays Henry Sullivan, who investigates the disappearance of his grandson after a birthday treasure hunt goes awry. This limited, six-part mystery series adds to the network’s “prime crime” programming slate including “Bones,” “Law & Order,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Bravo Media promoted Ryan Flynn to Senior Vice President of Current Production. Flynn joined Bravo in 2010, shepherding shows like “Vanderpump Rules” and the New York, Beverly Hills, and Orange County installments of “The Real Housewives.”

INSP announced the return of former employee Russell Cooper, who will fill the role of Vice President of Affiliate Sales and Distribution. He previously worked at INSP from 2003 to 2012.

SPECIALS

ABC and People are teaming up for “The Story of the Royals,” a four-hour documentary event that is set to premiere in August 2018. The multipart series will feature interviews with palace insiders and capture the history of the monarchy extending into this spring with a new royal baby and Prince Harry‘s marriage to Meghan Markle. This is the second two-night television special from ABC and People, the first highlighting the beloved Princess Diana in “The Story of Diana” that aired in August 2017.