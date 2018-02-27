Alec Baldwin to Host Talk Show for ABC

Alec Baldwin is set to host a new talk show titled “Sundays with Alec Baldwin” on ABC.

ABC will air a sneak peak of the new series immediately after the Academy Awards on Sunday night beginning at 11:35 pm ET/10 pm PT, with eight additional episodes to debut later this year. The show will feature one-on-one conversations between Baldwin and a range of pop culture figures, modeled after his WNYC podcast “Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin.”

“I’m excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field,” said Baldwin. “I’ve enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera.”

The first episode will see Baldwin interview comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld as well as “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon.

“Alec’s intellect, wit and wealth of life experience afford him a voice and perspective we haven’t seen before in this format,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “When we shot the pilot, we knew immediately we had something special that we couldn’t wait to share. We are excited to be working on a series that showcases Alec as one of today’s most compelling conversationalists and highlights the type of intimate discussions that he has captured on his podcast for years.”

Baldwin hosts and executive produces ABC’s “Match Game,” and his company, El Dorado Pictures, has a two-year first-look deal with ABC Studios. “Sundays with Alec Baldwin” is produced for ABC by El Dorado Pictures. Jason Schrift serves as executive producer.

The actor previously hosted the late-night talk show “Up Late with Alec Baldwin” for MSNBC in 2013, but the show was pulled after five episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke this news