You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Agents of SHIELD’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. - "The One Who Will Save Us All" - A newly determined Talbot takes Coulson to meet the enemy and attempts to stave off the destruction of Earth, on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," FRIDAY, MAY 4 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)CLARK GREGG, CATHERINE DENT
CREDIT: ABC

Agents of Shield” has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC.

The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. In the Marvel series’ fifth season, Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his SHIELD colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. As they come in contact with some of the vessel’s inhabitants, it becomes abundantly clear that something has gone terribly awry, and the team will need to figure out their role and delve deeper into this nightmarish mystery to try to right what has gone incredibly wrong.

The series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez. It was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory. The series is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television.

ABC moved the show to Fridays for its fifth season, pairing it with fellow Marvel show “Inhumans,” which was not renewed for a second season.

“SHIELD” joins a roster of returning shows that includes “Black-ish,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Modern Family,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,” and “How to Get Away With Murder.”

More TV

  • This Is Us Upfronts

    5 Takeaways From NBCUniversal's Upfront

    “Agents of Shield” has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC. The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. In the Marvel series’ fifth season, Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his SHIELD colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. As they come in contact with some of the […]

  • MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. - "The

    'Agents of SHIELD' Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

    “Agents of Shield” has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC. The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. In the Marvel series’ fifth season, Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his SHIELD colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. As they come in contact with some of the […]

  • Ted Sarandos Netflix

    Netflix Content Chief Says 85% of New Spending Is on Originals

    “Agents of Shield” has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC. The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. In the Marvel series’ fifth season, Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his SHIELD colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. As they come in contact with some of the […]

  • Guillermo Del Toro'The Shape Of Water'

    Guillermo del Toro Horror Anthology Series Ordered at Netflix

    “Agents of Shield” has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC. The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. In the Marvel series’ fifth season, Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his SHIELD colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. As they come in contact with some of the […]

  • Seth Meyers NBC scripted shows

    Seth Meyers' Best Jokes From NBC's Upfront: From 'Cosby Show' to Megyn Kelly

    “Agents of Shield” has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC. The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. In the Marvel series’ fifth season, Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his SHIELD colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. As they come in contact with some of the […]

  • TIMELESS -- "A History of San

    TV Ratings: 'Timeless' Finale Sees Small Uptick

    “Agents of Shield” has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC. The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. In the Marvel series’ fifth season, Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his SHIELD colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. As they come in contact with some of the […]

  • Project Runway

    'Project Runway' to Return to Bravo

    “Agents of Shield” has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC. The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. In the Marvel series’ fifth season, Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his SHIELD colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. As they come in contact with some of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad