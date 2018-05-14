‘Agents of SHIELD’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

“Agents of Shield” has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC.

The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. In the Marvel series’ fifth season, Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his SHIELD colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. As they come in contact with some of the vessel’s inhabitants, it becomes abundantly clear that something has gone terribly awry, and the team will need to figure out their role and delve deeper into this nightmarish mystery to try to right what has gone incredibly wrong.

The series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez. It was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory. The series is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television.

ABC moved the show to Fridays for its fifth season, pairing it with fellow Marvel show “Inhumans,” which was not renewed for a second season.

“SHIELD” joins a roster of returning shows that includes “Black-ish,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Modern Family,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,” and “How to Get Away With Murder.”