Global Deals Roll in for Agatha Christie Miniseries ‘Ordeal by Innocence’

A raft of international broadcasters have snapped up “Ordeal by Innocence,” the latest BBC-commissioned Agatha Christie adaptation.

Endeavor Content sells the series. It has closed several deals for the three-parter, including with Canal+ for France and Australian pubcaster the ABC. In Europe, TV4 in Sweden, TV2 in Norway, and MTV3 in Finland have acquired the series.

Elsewhere, BBC Studios has picked up the show for its premium drama channel First in the Middle East and Africa. Endeavor has had a busy period, securing deals for “Killing Eve” at MipTV and now top-tier broadcasters for the latest Agatha Christie.

The show follows events after wealthy philanthropist Rachel Argyll is murdered at her family estate. Her adopted son Jack Argyll, a young delinquent, is arrested for her murder. He vehemently protests his innocence.

“Agatha Christie is such an internationally iconic writer – outsold only by the Bible and works of Shakespeare – and we are thrilled to be partnering Agatha Christie Limited on seven miniseries adaptations of her work,” said Gary Marenzi, head of entertainment sales and partnerships for Endeavor Content. “Our first in this series, ‘Ordeal by Innocence’ is an expertly crafted and brilliantly executed thriller that will keep global audiences riveted.”

Series producers Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited had to reshoot scenes of the BBC drama with Christian Cooke (“The Art of More”) stepping in to replace Ed Westwick, after he was accused of sexual assault.