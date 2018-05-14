A+E Networks Secures Raft of Deals for TV Movie ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’

A+E Networks has secured a raft of new sales deals for its TV movie “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” the global media company announced Monday just days ahead of the royal wedding. More than 30 broadcasters around the world have now acquired the 2-hour movie.

Lifetime has taken rights in the U.K., Canada, South Korea, Israel, Poland and South Africa. A+E has also secured U.S. distribution with AFRTS.

In Europe further new deals have been signed with M6 in France, RTL2 in Germany and RTI Mediaset in Italy, as well as in a raft of smaller territories. These include: SBS and VIJF (Belgium), SBS (Netherlands), TV2 (Norway), SIC (Portugal), Romanian Television (Romania), JOJ Plus (Slovakia), Pop TV (Slovenia), Mesimvria (Cyprus), Star (Greece), RTL (Croatia), ETV (Estonia) and Modern Time Group (Latvia). In The Box TV has taken rights for Vietnam.

“We are pleased with the continued enthusiasm among international buyers for our newest TV movie and look forward to fulfilling the needs of our broadcast partners with an increased volume of productions such as this in the future,” said Richard Tulk-Hart, managing director of international content distribution and co-productions at A+E Networks, announcing the deals.

The latest deals follow previous sales on the title announced in April with Channel 5 (U.K.), TF1 (France), ATRES (Spain), SBS (Benelux), Seven Network (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), Corus Entertainment (Lifetime Canada), Lifetime (Latin America) and Lifetime (Asia).

The TV movie has been produced for day-and-date delivery to broadcasters ahead of the royal wedding this Saturday. “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” captures the highly publicized courtship between Britain’s Prince Harry and U.S. actress Meghan Markle.