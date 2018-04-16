A+E Networks, Netflix Partner on True Crime Show ‘I Am a Killer’

A+E Networks U.K. is partnering with Netflix and Sky Vision Productions on new true crime show “I Am a Killer,” A+E announced Monday. The 10-part show for the Crime + Investigation Network, the European channel co-owned by A+E and Sky, will premiere in Britain later in the spring.

Each hour-long episode will profile a different prisoner convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death, including Miguel Martinez (pictured) who became the youngest person sent to Texas’ death row in 1992, when he was 17 years old. Each convict discusses the events leading up to his or her crime, the crime itself and reflections on it after having spent time on death row.

Koulla Anastasi, director for Lifetime and Crime + Investigation at A+E Networks U.K., said the show was designed to provide viewers “a compelling insight into the mind of a murderer and the complexity of many murder cases.”

Following its world premiere in the U.K., “I Am a Killer” will air in Italy and Poland on Crime + Investigation later in the year. It will then be made available on Netflix.