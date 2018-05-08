Adult Swim Orders ‘Three Busy Debras’ Comedy Pilot From Amy Poehler

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Three Busy Debras
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adult Swim

Adult Swim has given a pilot order to the comedy “Three Busy Debras,” produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite banner.

The project is billed as an “absurdist” half-hour that  revolves around three “disturbed” housewives who live in an affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of the reality of life for the rest of the world.

Sandy Honig, an actress who will be seen in the upcoming Priyanka Chopra-Liam Hemsworth comedy “Isn’t It Romantic,” stars in “Debra” and co-created the project with Mitra Jouhari and Alyssa Stonoha. Honig, Jouhari and Stonoha exec producer along with pilot director Anna Dokoza (“Baskets”), and Poehler and Paper Kite’s Kim Lessing.

“Paper Kite is thrilled to help amplify the bold and bloody voices of the ‘Three Busy Debras.’ We hope this show makes you feel strange in all the right ways,” said Poehler.

The female creative team on the project is notable given that Turner’s Adult Swim has come in for strong criticism during the past two years for the lack of female creators and writers among its slate of out-there animated and live-action series.

(Pictured: “Three Busy Debras” creators Susan Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha.) 

More TV

  • Three Busy Debras

    Adult Swim Orders 'Three Busy Debras' Comedy Pilot From Amy Poehler

    Adult Swim has given a pilot order to the comedy “Three Busy Debras,” produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite banner. The project is billed as an “absurdist” half-hour that  revolves around three “disturbed” housewives who live in an affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of the reality of life for the rest of the world. […]

  • Awards for Brie Larson, Channing Dungey,

    WIF Honors for Nova Wav, Brie Larson, Channing Dungey, Alexandra Shipp

    Adult Swim has given a pilot order to the comedy “Three Busy Debras,” produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite banner. The project is billed as an “absurdist” half-hour that  revolves around three “disturbed” housewives who live in an affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of the reality of life for the rest of the world. […]

  • DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES -

    TV Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' Dips in Week 2

    Adult Swim has given a pilot order to the comedy “Three Busy Debras,” produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite banner. The project is billed as an “absurdist” half-hour that  revolves around three “disturbed” housewives who live in an affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of the reality of life for the rest of the world. […]

  • Carrie Underwood

    CMT Music Awards Nominations Revealed; Little Big Town to Host

    Adult Swim has given a pilot order to the comedy “Three Busy Debras,” produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite banner. The project is billed as an “absurdist” half-hour that  revolves around three “disturbed” housewives who live in an affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of the reality of life for the rest of the world. […]

  • ESPN John Skipper

    Former ESPN Chief John Skipper Joins Len Blavatnik's Perform Group as Chairman

    Adult Swim has given a pilot order to the comedy “Three Busy Debras,” produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite banner. The project is billed as an “absurdist” half-hour that  revolves around three “disturbed” housewives who live in an affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of the reality of life for the rest of the world. […]

  • UFC

    UFC Strikes Distribution Deal With ESPN

    Adult Swim has given a pilot order to the comedy “Three Busy Debras,” produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite banner. The project is billed as an “absurdist” half-hour that  revolves around three “disturbed” housewives who live in an affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of the reality of life for the rest of the world. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad