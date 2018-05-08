Adult Swim Orders ‘Three Busy Debras’ Comedy Pilot From Amy Poehler

Adult Swim has given a pilot order to the comedy “Three Busy Debras,” produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite banner.

The project is billed as an “absurdist” half-hour that revolves around three “disturbed” housewives who live in an affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of the reality of life for the rest of the world.

Sandy Honig, an actress who will be seen in the upcoming Priyanka Chopra-Liam Hemsworth comedy “Isn’t It Romantic,” stars in “Debra” and co-created the project with Mitra Jouhari and Alyssa Stonoha. Honig, Jouhari and Stonoha exec producer along with pilot director Anna Dokoza (“Baskets”), and Poehler and Paper Kite’s Kim Lessing.

“Paper Kite is thrilled to help amplify the bold and bloody voices of the ‘Three Busy Debras.’ We hope this show makes you feel strange in all the right ways,” said Poehler.

The female creative team on the project is notable given that Turner’s Adult Swim has come in for strong criticism during the past two years for the lack of female creators and writers among its slate of out-there animated and live-action series.

(Pictured: “Three Busy Debras” creators Susan Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha.)