Adaptive Studios, Complex Networks Team on New Comedy Series ‘Grown’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Adaptive Studios, the L.A.-based company which is best known for producing HBO’s 2015 reboot of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s docuseries “Project Greenlight” and most recently Netflix’s “Coin Heist,” is teaming with Complex Networks for “Grown,” a new series created by Joshua Jean-Baptiste and Edson Jean.

“Grown,” a spinoff of the show that won “Project Greenlight,” will bow in May on Complex Networks, a joint venture launched by Verizon and Hearst.

Both Jean-Baptiste and Jean star in “Brown,” a comedy about the ups and downs of two dichotomous twenty-something cousins who are forced to cohabite.

Adaptive Studios said the series delivers the authentic perspective of two Haitian-Americans and is set in the diverse backdrop of inner city Miami.

“Josh and Edson have such talent for raw storytelling– we knew we wanted to work with them from the moment we saw their material,” said Marc Joubert, who co-founded Adaptive Studios with Perrin Chiles and TJ Barrack in 2012.

“In this comedy, they successfully explore culturally relevant themes about identity and growing up,” added Joubert.

The filmmakers said they aimed at “enhancing Miami’s cultural relevance and seek to color the multi-media canvas with the rich, yet complex, characteristics of the Haitian American culture.”

Jean, who is directing the series, creates the HBO short film “The Adventures of Edson Jean” and starred in “War Dogs,” “Moonlight,” HBO’s “Ballers” and the Netflix original “Bloodline.”

Adaptive Studios recently raised $16.5 million from AMC Networks and Atwater Capital as it aims to diversify its slate for traditional distributors and develop more content for streaming and emerging platforms.

Besides “Grown,” Complex Networks’s other original series include “Road to Race Day” produced by Peter Berg’s Film 45 and Rhonda Rousey’s Emmy nominated “Why We Fight.”