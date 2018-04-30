YouTube Red Orders Adam Pally Comedy From ‘Happy Endings’ Producers

YouTube Red has given a series order to a comedy from Sony Pictures Television that marks a reunion for actor Adam Pally and producers of the ABC sitcom “Happy Endings.”

The untitled series revolves around the entourage that surrounds a rap star. Pally co-stars with Sam Richardson (“Veep”). Jay Pharoah is on board as a guest star. The series was co-created by “Happy Endings” creator David Caspe and alums Daniel Libman, Matthew Libman, along with Jordan Cahan. Those four are exec producers along with Jamie Tarses, another “Happy Endings” alum.

“I’m thrilled to be back in business with the ‘Happy Endings’ team whom I worked with at ABC,” said Dustin Davis, head of comedy development at YouTube Originals. “I look forward to working with such an incredible cast led by Adam Pally, Sam Richardson and Jay Pharoah.”

YouTube Red has ordered 10 episodes of the untitled series. Maurice Marable is on board to direct the first episode and serve as co-exec producer.

The series is targeted for debut in 2019.

The romantic comedy “Happy Endings,” also from Sony Pictures TV, became a cult-fave series during its three-season run on ABC from 2011 to 2013.

Pally is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment. Richardson is with UTA and Principato-Young Entertainment. Pharoah is with ICM.

(Pictured: Adam Pally and Sam Richardson)