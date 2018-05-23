‘Terror’ Breakout Adam Nagaitis Joins HBO Miniseries ‘Chernobyl’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Adam Nagaitis
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Nagaitis, who recently earned rave reviews as the villainous Cornelius Hickey on AMC’s “The Terror,” has joined the ensemble of the HBO limited series “Chernobyl.”

Jessie Buckley, Adrian Rawlins, and Con O’Neill have also joined Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson, and Nagaitis’ “Terror” co-star Jared Harris, who had been previously announced.

Production on the series began last month in Lithuania. The show will debut on HBO in the U.S. and on Sky Atlantic in various territories, as well as on their streaming service Now TV.

Penned by Craig Mazin, the five-part miniseries dramatizes the true story of one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history — the April 26, 1986, explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in then-Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic — and follows the brave men and women who sacrificed to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.

The series is produced by Sister Pictures and the Mighty Mint as an HBO/Sky Television co-production. Carolyn Strauss executive produces with Jane Featherstone and Craig Mazin. Co-executive producing are Chris Fry and Johan Renck, who also directs. Sanne Wohlenberg produces.

Nagaitis has had a busy year on both the big screen and small screen, starring in “The Terror” and also appearing in the Liam Neeson action pic “The Commuter.”

His other credits include “Suffragette,” “’71,” and “The Inbetweeners 2.” His other TV credits include “To Walk Invisible,” “Banished,” and the BAFTA Award-winning “Happy Valley.”

Nagaitis is represented by Curtis Brown in the U.K. and Management 360 in the U.S.

