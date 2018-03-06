You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Acorn TV Takes ‘No Offence’ in FremantleMedia Drama Deal

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Acorn TV

Acorn TV has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “No Offence,” the British-produced crime drama from “Shameless” creator Paul Abbott. It originally went out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will launch on Acorn on Apr. 16.

The streaming service, which specializes in English-language drama, has landed both seasons of “No Offence” as part of a wider deal with FremantleMedia International.

It has also picked up ITV miniseries “Reilly, Ace of Spies” starring Sam Neill, six seasons of classic BBC sitcom “Goodnight Sweetheart” and four series of ITV comedy “After Henry.”

Acorn has previously acquired series including Australian comedy-drama “The Heart Guy” from FremantleMedia. Don Klees, VP of programming for Acorn at RLJ Entertainment, said  No Offence “is a fresh take on police procedurals mixed with cutting edge humor.”

He added: “Additionally, we love to provide our subscribers classic, hidden gems, so ‘Reilly, Ace of Spies’ and the U.S. debut of ‘Goodnight Sweetheart’ will make excellent additions to our constantly growing catalog.”

More TV

  • Acorn TV Takes ‘No Offence’ in

    Acorn TV Takes ‘No Offence’ in FremantleMedia Drama Deal

    Acorn TV has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “No Offence,” the British-produced crime drama from “Shameless” creator Paul Abbott. It originally went out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will launch on Acorn on Apr. 16. The streaming service, which specializes in English-language drama, has landed both seasons of “No Offence” as part […]

  • Nick Offerman Hearts Beat Loud

    ‘Parks and Recreation’ Star Nick Offerman Joins Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’

    Acorn TV has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “No Offence,” the British-produced crime drama from “Shameless” creator Paul Abbott. It originally went out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will launch on Acorn on Apr. 16. The streaming service, which specializes in English-language drama, has landed both seasons of “No Offence” as part […]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Nielsen Launches Tool to Assist in Advertisers' 'Audience Buying' Efforts

    Acorn TV has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “No Offence,” the British-produced crime drama from “Shameless” creator Paul Abbott. It originally went out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will launch on Acorn on Apr. 16. The streaming service, which specializes in English-language drama, has landed both seasons of “No Offence” as part […]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Oscars

    Jimmy Kimmel Talks Oscars, the Jet Ski Contest and His Mother's Cookies

    Acorn TV has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “No Offence,” the British-produced crime drama from “Shameless” creator Paul Abbott. It originally went out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will launch on Acorn on Apr. 16. The streaming service, which specializes in English-language drama, has landed both seasons of “No Offence” as part […]

  • The Bachelor Becca Kufrin and Lauren

    'The Bachelor' Finale Recap: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Proposes -- But That's Not All (SPOILERS)

    Acorn TV has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “No Offence,” the British-produced crime drama from “Shameless” creator Paul Abbott. It originally went out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will launch on Acorn on Apr. 16. The streaming service, which specializes in English-language drama, has landed both seasons of “No Offence” as part […]

  • Adrienne Lawrence John Buccigross

    Ex-ESPN Analyst Accuses John Buccigross of Unwanted Sexual Advances

    Acorn TV has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “No Offence,” the British-produced crime drama from “Shameless” creator Paul Abbott. It originally went out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will launch on Acorn on Apr. 16. The streaming service, which specializes in English-language drama, has landed both seasons of “No Offence” as part […]

  • Beth Behrs Our People

    '2 Broke Girls' Alum Beth Behrs Takes Lead Role in Fox Comedy Pilot 'Our People'

    Acorn TV has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “No Offence,” the British-produced crime drama from “Shameless” creator Paul Abbott. It originally went out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will launch on Acorn on Apr. 16. The streaming service, which specializes in English-language drama, has landed both seasons of “No Offence” as part […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad