Acorn TV Takes ‘No Offence’ in FremantleMedia Drama Deal

Acorn TV has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “No Offence,” the British-produced crime drama from “Shameless” creator Paul Abbott. It originally went out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will launch on Acorn on Apr. 16.

The streaming service, which specializes in English-language drama, has landed both seasons of “No Offence” as part of a wider deal with FremantleMedia International.

It has also picked up ITV miniseries “Reilly, Ace of Spies” starring Sam Neill, six seasons of classic BBC sitcom “Goodnight Sweetheart” and four series of ITV comedy “After Henry.”

Acorn has previously acquired series including Australian comedy-drama “The Heart Guy” from FremantleMedia. Don Klees, VP of programming for Acorn at RLJ Entertainment, said No Offence “is a fresh take on police procedurals mixed with cutting edge humor.”

He added: “Additionally, we love to provide our subscribers classic, hidden gems, so ‘Reilly, Ace of Spies’ and the U.S. debut of ‘Goodnight Sweetheart’ will make excellent additions to our constantly growing catalog.”