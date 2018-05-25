TV Ratings: ABC Tops Thursday With ‘Last Days of Michael Jackson’

“The Last Days of Michael Jackson” helped carry ABC to a win on an otherwise quiet Thursday night.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” drew a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers, Later on ABC, “What Would You Do?” drew a 0.8 and 3.6 million viewers.

On NBC, the special “Celebrity Ninja Warrior” drew a 0.8 and 3.7 million viewers. That was followed by a special “Hollywood Game Night,” which drew a 0.8 and 3.2 million. NBC’s “Red Nose Day” special drew a 0.5 and 2.1 million viewers.

Fox aired the special “Terrence Howard’s Fright Club,” which drew a 0.5 and 1.5 million viewers. The season finale of “Showtime at the Apollo” drew a 0.6 and 2.3 million viewers.

CBS and The CW aired only repeats.

ABC won the night with a 0.9 and 4.92 million viewers. CBS and NBC tied for second in the demo with a 0.7. CBS was second in viewers with 4.86 million. NBC was third with 3 million viewers. Fox was fourth with a 0.6 and 1.9 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 700,000 viewers.