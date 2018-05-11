ABC Orders Tim Doyle Comedy ‘The Kids Are Alright’ to Series

SAWYER BARTH, SANTINO BARNARD, CALEB FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER RICHARDS, JACK GORE, MICHAEL CUDLITZ, MARY MCCORMACK
ABC has ordered the period comedy “The Kids Are Alright” to series.

Set in the 1970s, the ensemble, single-camera comedy follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys, as they navigate big and small changes during one of America’s most turbulent decades. In a working-class neighborhood outside Los Angeles, Mike and Peggy raise eight boisterous boys who live out their days with little supervision. The household is turned upside down when oldest son Lawrence returns home and announces he’s quitting the seminary to go off and “save the world.” Times are changing and this family will never be the same. The series is inspired by the childhood of writer and executive producer Tim Doyle.

It stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as Peggy Cleary, Sam Straley as Lawrence, Caleb Martin Foote as Eddie, Sawyer Barth as Frank, Christopher Paul Richards as Joey, Jack Gore as Timmy, Andy Walken as William and Santino Barnard as Pat.

Randall Einhorn directed and was an executive producer on the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

Earlier on Friday, ABC ordered the single-camera comedy “Single Parents,” as well as the dramas “Whiskey Cavalier,” “Grand Hotel,” and “The Fix.” The network has also ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” for next season, along with the one-hour series “The Rookie” and “Take Two.” Earlier this week, ABC also ordered the drama series “A Million Little Things”

