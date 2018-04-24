ABC Orders Reality Series ‘The Proposal’ From ‘The Bachelor’ Creator

ABC has ordered a new reality dating show from Mike Fleiss, creator of “The Bachelor.”

Titled “The Proposal,” the 10-episode series will be hosted by former NFL quarterback and Season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer. Each one-hour episode of the 10-episode series will follow the male or female daters as they attempt to woo the mystery suitor with their words in a first impressions round; bare their souls in a beachwear round; answer the mystery suitor’s most pressing romantic questions; and strive to receive a seal of approval from the mystery suitor’s most trusted family member in the final round.

After each phase, the daters who fail to connect with the mystery suitor are whittled down, leading to the reveal when the two remaining daters finally meet the mystery suitor for the first time and present a romantic proposal of their choice.

“The Proposal” is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Fleiss, Martin Hilton, James Breen and Jason Ehrlich serve as executive producers.