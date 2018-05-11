ABC Orders Comedy ‘Single Parents’ to Series

ABC has ordered the comedy “Single Parents” to series.

The single-camera ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their 7-year-old kids and maintain some kind of personal lives outside of parenthood. The series begins when the group meets Will, a 30-something guy who’s been so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man. When the other single parents see just how far down the rabbit hole of PTA, parenting and princesses Will has gone, they band together to get him out in the dating world and make him realize that being a great parent doesn’t mean sacrificing everything about your own identity.

The series stars Taran Killam as Will, Leighton Meester as Angie, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy, Jake Choi as Miggy, Marlow Barkley as Sophie, Tyler Wladis as Graham, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory, Grace Hazelett as Emma, Sadie Hazelett as Amy and Brad Garrett as Douglas.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. JJ Philbin and Liz Meriwether are creators and executive producers, with Katharine Pope also executive producing. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.

ABC had previously renewed “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” “Speechless,” and “Roseanne.” The network has also ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” for next season, along with the one-hour series “The Rookie” and “Take Two.” Earlier this week, ABC also ordered the drama series “A Million Little Things” for the 2018-2019 season.