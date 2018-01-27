ABC Orders Pilots for Diablo Cody Comedy, Six Dramas

ABC has ordered six more pilots for the 2018-19 broadcast season — a multi-camera comedy from Diablo Cody and five dramas.

“Most Likely To,” written by Cody (“Juno,” “Young Adult”) follows two former high-school classmates reunited under odd circumstances. In high school, Liz Cooney had everything and Markie McQueen had nothing. Twenty years later, they’re reunited under the same roof as single moms and unlikely housemates. Cody will executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, which will produce the pilot in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Among the dramas is an untitled pilot from ABC Studios, writer and executive producer Pam Veasey, Robin Roberts’ Rock’n Robin Productions, and Regina King’s Royal Ties exploring the lives of five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family.

“Whiskey Cavalier,” written and executive produced by Dave Hemingson, is described as a high-octane hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”) who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”). Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny, heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics. Lawrence and Ingold will also executive produce, with their Doozer Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television. Scott Foley is set to star and serve as producer.

“The Fix,” from ABC Studios and writer-exec producers Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain, and Marcia Clark tells the story of Maya Travis, a former prosecutor who, after losing the biggest case of her life, has left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to Los Angeles to confront him one more time. Will she play by the rules, or will she do whatever it takes to get him behind bars? Part legal thriller, part confessional, part revenge fantasy. Always riveting.

ABC Studios’ “Safe Harbor,” from writer-exec producer Jason Richman as well as David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville, chronicles the colorful, complicated lives of cops on and off the beat as we follow them into harrowing, emotional, and often humorous situations.

“Staties,” from ABC Studios, is written and exec produced by Matt Partney and Corey Evett and exec produced by Michael Seitzman and Christina Davis of Maniac Productions. The show follows Hard-charging NYPD detective, Eliza Cortez, is banished to the boonies after a high-profile mistake and is paired with a new partner, Oregon State Trooper Sam King.

Kapital Entertainment’s “A Million Little Things” hails from writer and exec producer DJ Nash. Also exec produced by Dana Honor and Aaron Kaplan, the show follows a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, are all stuck in their lives, but when one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake up call the others need to finally start living.