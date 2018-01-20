ABC Orders Tim Doyle Comedy Pilot

ABC has ordered its first pilot for the 2018-19 season.

The Alphabet has picked up an untitled half-hour comedy from writer and executive producer Tim Doyle. The single camera comedy hails from ABC Studios. Set in the 1970s, it follows an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons navigating changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

Doyle, represented by CAA, serves as a consulting producer on another ABC single-camera comedy, “Speechless.” His prior credits include ‘Imaginary Mary,” “Dr. Ken,” “The Real O’Neals,” “Last Man Standing,” “Rules of Engagement,” “Better Off Ted,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Aliens in America.”

ABC has had success in the family comedy space, most recently with “Speechless” and “Black-ish.” Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour this month, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told reporters, “With comedy, we’re going to continue to focus on family comedies because that is something that I think our audience really comes to ABC for. But at the same time, we’re going to continue to sort of push the boundaries of what a family comedy actually means. I think in both drama and comedy, we want storytelling that feels relevant, that feels authentic, that represents America.”