ABC Orders Tim Doyle Comedy Pilot

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
ABC Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

ABC has ordered its first pilot for the 2018-19 season.

The Alphabet has picked up an untitled half-hour comedy from writer and executive producer  Tim Doyle. The single camera comedy hails from ABC Studios. Set in the 1970s, it follows an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons navigating changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

Doyle, represented by CAA, serves as a consulting producer on another ABC single-camera comedy, “Speechless.” His prior credits include ‘Imaginary Mary,” “Dr. Ken,” “The Real O’Neals,” “Last Man Standing,” “Rules of Engagement,” “Better Off Ted,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Aliens in America.”

ABC has had success in the family comedy space, most recently with “Speechless” and “Black-ish.” Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour this month, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told reporters, “With comedy, we’re going to continue to focus on family comedies because that is something that I think our audience really comes to ABC for. But at the same time, we’re going to continue to sort of push the boundaries of what a family comedy actually means. I think in both drama and comedy, we want storytelling that feels relevant, that feels authentic, that represents America.”

 

More TV

  • Rihanna France Concert Canceled

    Rihanna to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller

    ABC has ordered its first pilot for the 2018-19 season. The Alphabet has picked up an untitled half-hour comedy from writer and executive producer  Tim Doyle. The single camera comedy hails from ABC Studios. Set in the 1970s, it follows an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons navigating changes […]

  • Lori Mccreary and Gary Lucchesi PGA

    How Harvey Weinstein Drove the PGA to Combat Sexual Harassment on Set

    ABC has ordered its first pilot for the 2018-19 season. The Alphabet has picked up an untitled half-hour comedy from writer and executive producer  Tim Doyle. The single camera comedy hails from ABC Studios. Set in the 1970s, it follows an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons navigating changes […]

  • Fox Orders Pilots From Lee Daniels,

    Fox Orders Pilots From Lee Daniels and Vali Chandrasekaran, Josh Safran, and Lil Rel

    ABC has ordered its first pilot for the 2018-19 season. The Alphabet has picked up an untitled half-hour comedy from writer and executive producer  Tim Doyle. The single camera comedy hails from ABC Studios. Set in the 1970s, it follows an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons navigating changes […]

  • ABC Logo

    ABC Orders Tim Doyle Comedy Pilot

    ABC has ordered its first pilot for the 2018-19 season. The Alphabet has picked up an untitled half-hour comedy from writer and executive producer  Tim Doyle. The single camera comedy hails from ABC Studios. Set in the 1970s, it follows an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons navigating changes […]

  • TV Review: ‘Planet Earth: Blue Planet

    TV Review: ‘Planet Earth: Blue Planet II’ on BBC America

    ABC has ordered its first pilot for the 2018-19 season. The Alphabet has picked up an untitled half-hour comedy from writer and executive producer  Tim Doyle. The single camera comedy hails from ABC Studios. Set in the 1970s, it follows an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons navigating changes […]

  • Jeff Zucker

    Jeff Zucker Has 'No Interest' In ESPN Job

    ABC has ordered its first pilot for the 2018-19 season. The Alphabet has picked up an untitled half-hour comedy from writer and executive producer  Tim Doyle. The single camera comedy hails from ABC Studios. Set in the 1970s, it follows an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons navigating changes […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad