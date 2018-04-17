You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC News Takes Over Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight

Brian Steinberg

Nate Silver
CREDIT: Tanya Moutzalias/The Ann Arbor News-MLive.com Detroit via AP

ESPN will eighty-six FiveThirtyEight, the statistics-driven news-and-analysis site led by Nate Silver. But the news outlet will go back to square one at ABC News.

In an unusual transfer of corporate assets, Walt Disney’s ABC News said it would acquire Silver’s much-scrutinized operation from sibling ESPN. Financial terms were not disclosed.  FiveThirtyEight is expected to continue providing  “data-driven sports coverage” that can be utilized by ESPN.

 Silver and the FiveThirtyEight staff will become a part of the news division, and Silver and other FiveThirtyEight reporters will appear regularly across ABC News.

 “This is an exciting move for FiveThirtyEight and our staff. With ABC we’ll be able to expand our political coverage at a crucial time, while maintaining a relationship with ESPN for our sports coverage,” Silver said in a statement.

 “With political news front and center every day and the 2018 midterms on the horizon, Nate Silver and his brilliant team truly enhance what we can offer our audience,” said James Goldston, president of ABC News, in a statement.

More to come….

