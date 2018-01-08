You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Gets Two-Hour Premiere, ‘Scandal’ Finale Set

SCANDAL - "Trojan Horse" - Olivia and the team are determined to bring down Peus, but as the Electoral College vote nears, the fight for power claims another victim, on "Scandal," airing THURSDAY, APRIL 20 (9:01-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)KERRY WASHINGTON
CREDIT: ABC

ABC announced their midseason premiere dates at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday.

The spinoff of “Grey’s Anatomy,” which will take place in a Seattle firehouse, joins the TGIT lineup with a two-hour premiere on March 22 at 9 p.m. before assuming its regular timeslot Thursday, March 29 at 9. The final four episodes of “Scandal” will air at 10 p.m., Thursdays, beginning March 29. The series finale airs April 19.

Additionally, “American Idol” will air Sundays and Mondays, beginning March 11. The network also announced the premieres for new dramas “Deception,” “The Crossing,” “For the People,” and the return of “Quantico,” as well as dates for comedies “Alex Inc.,” and “Splitting Up Together.”

As previously announced, “Roseanne” kicks off with a special one-hour premiere on Tuesday, March 27 at 8. Its regular timeslot will be 8-8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, beginning April 3, followed by “The Middle” at its new time.

Read the midseason schedule below.

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Deception”

 

MONDAY, MARCH 12

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol”

 

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

10:00-11:00 p.m. “For The People”

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff (two-hour premiere)

 

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Roseanne” (one-hour premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Splitting Up Together”

 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Alex, Inc.”

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff (time-period premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Scandal” (new time)

 

MONDAY, APRIL 2

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Crossing”

 

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Roseanne” (time-period premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Middle” (new time)

 

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Quantico” (Season 3 premiere)

 

MONDAY, APRIL 30

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” All-Athletes Edition

