ABC’s Marcia Clark Drama Pilot Casts Robin Tunney in Lead Role

Robin Tunney has been cast in the lead role of the ABC drama pilot “The Fix,” which boasts former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark among its writers and executive producers.

Tunney will play Maya, who was the lead prosecuting attorney in a trial that gripped the nation. When the jury found Oscar-award winning actor Sevvy Johnson innocent of a double murder, Maya was crushed by the shocking verdict. She left the profession – and Los Angeles -retreating to a quieter life on a horse ranch with her partner. When, eight years later, news breaks that Sevvy Johnson’s girlfriend has been brutally murdered, Maya makes the decision to return to LA to face her past.

Tunney is known for her roles in films like “The Craft,” “End of Days,” “Empire Records,” and “Hollywoodland.” On the television side, she has starred on shows such as “Prison Break” and “The Mentalist.”

She is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Tunney joins a cast that currently includes: Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Mouzam Makkar, Scott Cohen, Marc Blucas, Adam Rayner, and Alex Saxon.

Clark serves as a writer and executive producer on “The Fix” along with Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain. David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Films will also executive produce, with ABC studios producing.

