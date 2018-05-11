ABC Orders ‘Grand Hotel,’ ‘Whiskey Cavalier’

ABC has ordered dramas “Grand Hotel” and “Whiskey Cavalier” to series.

“Grand Hotel” is set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior. The show is based on the Spanish series.

Demian Bichir stars as Santiago Mendoza with Roselyn Sanchez as Gigi Mendoza, Denyse Tontz as Alicia Mendoza, Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Mrs. P, Lincoln Younes as Danny, Shalim Ortiz as Mateo, Anne Winters as Ingrid, Chris Warren as Jason, Feliz Ramirez as Carolina and Justina Adorno as Yoli.

Brian Tanen serves as writer and executive producer; Eva Longoria and Ben Spector of UnbeliEVAble, and Ramon Campos and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes of Beta are executive producers of the ABC Studios series. Ken Olin directed the pilot.

“Whiskey Cavalier” from Warner Bros. Television is described as a high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Scott Foley. Following an emotional break-up, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Lauren Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

Scott Foley stars as Will Chase and Lauren Cohan stars as Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, with Ana Ortiz as Susan Sampson, Tyler James Williams as Edgar Standish and Vir Das as Jai Datta.

Dave Hemingson serves as writer and executive producer; Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold of Doozer Productions are also executive producers; Peter Atencio serves director and executive producer for the pilot. Foley is a producer on the series.