You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Orders ‘The Goldbergs’ Spinoff

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tim Meadows The Goldbergs
CREDIT: ABC

ABC has given a series order to an untitled spinoff comedy that follows characters from “The Goldbergs.”

Slated for the 2018-19 season, the spinoff will be set in 1990s and follow the teachers from William Penn Academy – including Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen’s Coach Mellor and AJ Michalka’s Lainey Lewis – who, despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students.

The series is based on a story by Marc Firek and Adam F. Goldberg, with a teleplay by Firek. It hails from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, with Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Firek serving as executive producers.

The Goldbergs” was given a two-season renewal last May, following the end of its fourth season. Season five is currently airing on ABC. Based on the childhood of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, the series follows a young Adam as he and his eccentric family try to get by in the wonderland we know as the 1980’s. Adam, along with his parents, siblings, and grandfather, learn about life and love every week in hilarious fashion while also delving into incredible new technology like VCRs and mixtapes.

A spinoff of the series has long been eyed at ABC. The network last season ordered a pilot for a spinoff that ultimately was not picked up to series that cycle.

More TV

  • Tim Meadows The Goldbergs

    ABC Orders 'The Goldbergs' Spinoff

    ABC has given a series order to an untitled spinoff comedy that follows characters from “The Goldbergs.” Slated for the 2018-19 season, the spinoff will be set in 1990s and follow the teachers from William Penn Academy – including Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen’s Coach Mellor and AJ Michalka’s Lainey Lewis – who, despite […]

  • Lara Spencer

    Lara Spencer Pares Back Duties at 'Good Morning America'

    ABC has given a series order to an untitled spinoff comedy that follows characters from “The Goldbergs.” Slated for the 2018-19 season, the spinoff will be set in 1990s and follow the teachers from William Penn Academy – including Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen’s Coach Mellor and AJ Michalka’s Lainey Lewis – who, despite […]

  • MSNBC Says On-Screen News Ticker Will

    MSNBC Says On-Screen News Ticker Will No Longer Scroll

    ABC has given a series order to an untitled spinoff comedy that follows characters from “The Goldbergs.” Slated for the 2018-19 season, the spinoff will be set in 1990s and follow the teachers from William Penn Academy – including Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen’s Coach Mellor and AJ Michalka’s Lainey Lewis – who, despite […]

  • ROSEANNE - Iconic comedy series ÒRoseanneÓ

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'Roseanne' Premiere Handily Tops Competition

    ABC has given a series order to an untitled spinoff comedy that follows characters from “The Goldbergs.” Slated for the 2018-19 season, the spinoff will be set in 1990s and follow the teachers from William Penn Academy – including Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen’s Coach Mellor and AJ Michalka’s Lainey Lewis – who, despite […]

  • Ian Somerhalder

    Netflix Orders Vampire Drama 'V-Wars' to Series, Ian Somerhalder to Star

    ABC has given a series order to an untitled spinoff comedy that follows characters from “The Goldbergs.” Slated for the 2018-19 season, the spinoff will be set in 1990s and follow the teachers from William Penn Academy – including Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen’s Coach Mellor and AJ Michalka’s Lainey Lewis – who, despite […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad