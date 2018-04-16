ABC Orders ‘The Goldbergs’ Spinoff

ABC has given a series order to an untitled spinoff comedy that follows characters from “The Goldbergs.”

Slated for the 2018-19 season, the spinoff will be set in 1990s and follow the teachers from William Penn Academy – including Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen’s Coach Mellor and AJ Michalka’s Lainey Lewis – who, despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students.

The series is based on a story by Marc Firek and Adam F. Goldberg, with a teleplay by Firek. It hails from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, with Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Firek serving as executive producers.

“The Goldbergs” was given a two-season renewal last May, following the end of its fourth season. Season five is currently airing on ABC. Based on the childhood of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, the series follows a young Adam as he and his eccentric family try to get by in the wonderland we know as the 1980’s. Adam, along with his parents, siblings, and grandfather, learn about life and love every week in hilarious fashion while also delving into incredible new technology like VCRs and mixtapes.

A spinoff of the series has long been eyed at ABC. The network last season ordered a pilot for a spinoff that ultimately was not picked up to series that cycle.