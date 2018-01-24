ABC Orders Dramas ‘Salvage,’ ‘For Love’ to Pilot

ABC has ordered two more one-hour dramas to pilot, Variety has learned.

Both projects hail from ABC Studios. The first is titled “Salvage.” It follows ex-cop Jimmy Hill, who just wants to be left alone after moving back home to rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents, and his own father

Don Todd will serve as writer and executive producer. Todd has served as an executive producer and writer on the hit NBC series “This Is Us,” and previously co-created the ABC series “Samantha Who?” His other credits include “Hart of Dixie,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Caroline in the City.” He is also the showrunner on the upcoming ABC series “For the People” and is an executive producer on the untitled “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff set at a firehouse. Todd is currently under an overall deal at ABC Studios.

He is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston.

The second project is “For Love.” It is described as an epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present day New Orleans. In the show, protagonist Hope Castille is shocked when she gets a call from her fiancé–five years after he was killed.

Michael Cooney will write and executive produce with Kim Moses also executive producing. Cooney has previously written several features, including “Identity,” “Jack Frost,” and “Jack Frost 2: Revenge of the Mutant Killer Snowman.” He and Moses previously worked together on the ABC pilot “Spark,” which Cooney wrote and Moses executive produced.

Both are repped by UTA.