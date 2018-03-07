ABC Drama Pilot ‘Salvage’ Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno

Catalina Sandino Moreno has been cast in a lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Salvage.”

The project follows ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Toby Kebbell), who just wants to be left alone after moving back home in rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents, and his own father.

Sandino will play Deputy Katie, described as Determined, headstrong, with an extremely strong moral streak. She has turned a blind eye to the corruption in her town, but decides she has had enough.

In addition to Kebbell, Sandino joins previously announced cast member Charity Wakefield, who will play Gwen, the daughter of the town’s wealthiest citizen.

Sandino made her screen debut in 2004 as the title character in the critically-acclaimed film “Maria Full of Grace.” Most recently, she was a series regular in the Showtime series “The Affair.” Her Other film credits include “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” and “Fast Food Nation.” Her TV credits include “Falling Skies,” “East Los High,” and “American Gothic.”

Don Todd will serve as writer and executive producer on “Salvage.” He has served as an executive producer and writer on the hit NBC series “This Is Us,” and previously co-created the ABC series “Samantha Who?” His other credits include “Hart of Dixie,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Caroline in the City.” Todd is currently under an overall deal at ABC Studios, which will produce the pilot. Uta Briesewitz will direct.