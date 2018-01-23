ABC Orders Drama ‘False Profits’ From Kayla Alpert to Pilot

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
ABC Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “False Profits,” Variety has learned.

The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Kayla Alpert will serve as writer and executive producer. Jason Reed and Sabrina Wind will also executive via Jason T. Reed Productions. ABC Studios will produce.

Alpert most recently worked as a supervising producer and writer on the CBS medical drama “Code Black.” Her other credits include the shows “Up All Night,” “Ally McBeal,” and “Sweet Valley High.” She also worked on the screenplay for the film “Confessions of a Shopaholic.”

She is repped by ICM and Mosaic.

ABC previously ordered two light dramas straight to series for the 2018-2019 season. The first was “The Rookie,” which stars Nathan Fillion as a middle-aged man who becomes the youngest rookie in LAPD history. Fillion, who previously starred in the long-running ABC procedural “Castle,” will also executive produce. The other series is “Take Two,” which hails from “Castle” creators Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller. That show follows a TV star (Rachel Bilson) who hits a rough patch and partners up with a private investigator (Eddie Cibrian).

More TV

  • ABC Logo

    ABC Orders Drama 'False Profits' From Kayla Alpert to Pilot

    ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “False Profits,” Variety has learned. The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business. Kayla Alpert will […]

  • The Resident

    TV Ratings: 'The Resident' Sees Steep Slide in Time Slot Premiere

    ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “False Profits,” Variety has learned. The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business. Kayla Alpert will […]

  • good-morning-america-strahan

    'Good Morning America' Bounces Back Against NBC's 'Today'

    ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “False Profits,” Variety has learned. The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business. Kayla Alpert will […]

  • National Geographical Partners

    National Geographic Partners Trims Staff With Layoffs

    ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “False Profits,” Variety has learned. The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business. Kayla Alpert will […]

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Sky News Back in Spotlight in Latest Twist of Fox-Sky Bid

    ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “False Profits,” Variety has learned. The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business. Kayla Alpert will […]

  • Jeff Glor

    Steve Capus Out as Top Producer at 'CBS Evening News'

    ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “False Profits,” Variety has learned. The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business. Kayla Alpert will […]

  • Starz Expands Into Canada With Bell

    Starz Expands Into Canada With Bell Media Pact

    ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “False Profits,” Variety has learned. The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business. Kayla Alpert will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad