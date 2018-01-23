ABC Orders Drama ‘False Profits’ From Kayla Alpert to Pilot

ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “False Profits,” Variety has learned.

The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Kayla Alpert will serve as writer and executive producer. Jason Reed and Sabrina Wind will also executive via Jason T. Reed Productions. ABC Studios will produce.

Alpert most recently worked as a supervising producer and writer on the CBS medical drama “Code Black.” Her other credits include the shows “Up All Night,” “Ally McBeal,” and “Sweet Valley High.” She also worked on the screenplay for the film “Confessions of a Shopaholic.”

She is repped by ICM and Mosaic.

ABC previously ordered two light dramas straight to series for the 2018-2019 season. The first was “The Rookie,” which stars Nathan Fillion as a middle-aged man who becomes the youngest rookie in LAPD history. Fillion, who previously starred in the long-running ABC procedural “Castle,” will also executive produce. The other series is “Take Two,” which hails from “Castle” creators Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller. That show follows a TV star (Rachel Bilson) who hits a rough patch and partners up with a private investigator (Eddie Cibrian).