ABC Orders Two Family Comedy Pilots From ‘New Girl’ Team, Kristin Newman

ABC has ordered a pair of single-camera family comedies to pilot.

The first is titled “Single Parents.” It follows a group of dysfunctional single parents who lean on each other as they raise their kids, look for love, and ultimately realize survival is only possible with the help of each other.

The series was co-created by Liz Meriwether and JJ Philbin. Philbin will write and executive produce with Meriwether and Katherine Pope also executive producing. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Meriwether created the Fox series “New Girl,” on which Philbin serves as a writer and consulting producer with Pope serving as an executive producer. The show is about to enter its seventh and final season on Fox.

Meriwether and Pope are repped by WME. Meriwether is also repped by Rise Management. Philbin is repped by UTA and Rise.

The second project is titled “Steps.” Based on the Swedish format “Bonus Family,” it follows four adults in three houses who raise three kids after two divorces together.

Kristin Newman is the writer and executive producer. Mandeville TV’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks will also executive producer with ABC Studios producing. Both Newman and Mandeville are under overall deals at the studio.

Newman has written for shows like “That ’70s Show,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Chuck,” and “The Real O’Neals.” She also recently worked as a consulting producer on the ABC comedy “The Mayor” and as an executive producer on ABC’s “The Muppets.”

Newman is repped by UTA. Mandeville is repped by WME.

Of the 23 comedy pilots ordered thus far among the Big 4, only eight are single-camera, including these two ABC orders.

(Pictured: Liz Meriwether)