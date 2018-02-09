ABC Orders Comedy Pilot Based on Book ‘How May We Hate You’ From Justin Noble, Kapital

ABC has ordered a comedy pilot based on the book and blog “How May We Hate You.”

The single-camera, workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest service associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests that they’re stuck with for eight to sixteen hours a day. The viral Tumblr and subsequent book on which the show is based was created by Anna Drezen and Todd Dakotah Briscoe.

Justin Noble will write and co-executive produce, with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment executive producing. Wendi Trilling of TrillTV will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce with ABC Studios.

Noble’s previous writing credits include the comedies “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Idiotsitter.” He is repped by ICM Partners, Cartel Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

This marks the second Kapital project ordered to pilot at ABC thus far, the other being the DJ Nash drama “A Million Little Things.” The company and Trilling have also set up the multi-cam comedies “Fam” and “Here Comes the Neighborhood” at CBS.