ABC Orders Family Comedy Pilot From Writer Bobby Bowman

ABC has given a pilot order to an untitled single-camera comedy from writer Bobby Bowman about a family dealing with mental illness.

The ABC Studios pilot was inspired by Bowman’s experience growing up with a father who grappled with mental illness. The project is described as an uplifting look at a dysfunctional family that “perseveres despite their differences and finds happiness in unexpected places.”

Bowman wrote the script and will executive produce with Dawn Ostroff and Jon Koa of Conde Nast Entertainment. Greg Walter of 3 Arts Entertainment is a producer.

Bowman is a broadcast sitcom veteran, having worked on CBS’ “Yes, Dear” and “The Millers,” NBC’s “My Name Is Earl,” and Fox’s “Raising Hope.” This pilot season he also co-wrote a Fox comedy with Peter Murrieta, “Bell Heights,” for Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

The untitled ABC project marks one of Conde Nast Entertainment’s first forays into scripted TV series. The company has previously produced a number of unscripted and digital properties, including “Last Chance U” on Netflix, “Vanity Fair Confidential” on Investigation Discovery, and “The Fashion Fund” on Amazon.

The Bowman project marks ABC’s seventh comedy pilot order for the 2018-19 development cycle. The Alphabet has also given a series order to a project about a fading movie star from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Julie Bean.

Bowman is repped by ICM Partners.

(Pictured: Bobby Bowman)