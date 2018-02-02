You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Orders Family Comedy Pilot From Writer Bobby Bowman

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bobby Bowman
CREDIT: Courtesy of 3Arts

ABC has given a pilot order to an untitled single-camera comedy from writer Bobby Bowman about a family dealing with mental illness.

The ABC Studios pilot was inspired by Bowman’s experience growing up with a father who grappled with mental illness. The project is described as an uplifting look at a dysfunctional family that “perseveres despite their differences and finds happiness in unexpected places.”

Bowman wrote the script and will executive produce with Dawn Ostroff and Jon Koa of Conde Nast Entertainment. Greg Walter of 3 Arts Entertainment is a producer.

Bowman is a broadcast sitcom veteran, having worked on CBS’ “Yes, Dear” and “The Millers,” NBC’s “My Name Is Earl,” and Fox’s “Raising Hope.” This pilot season he also co-wrote a Fox comedy with Peter Murrieta, “Bell Heights,” for Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

The untitled ABC project marks one of Conde Nast Entertainment’s first forays into scripted TV series. The company has previously produced a number of unscripted and digital properties, including “Last Chance U” on Netflix, “Vanity Fair Confidential” on Investigation Discovery, and “The Fashion Fund” on Amazon.

The Bowman project marks ABC’s seventh comedy pilot order for the 2018-19 development cycle. The Alphabet has also given a series order to a project about a fading movie star from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Julie Bean.

Bowman is repped by ICM Partners.

(Pictured: Bobby Bowman)

More TV

  • Bobby Bowman

    ABC Orders Family Comedy Pilot From Writer Bobby Bowman

    ABC has given a pilot order to an untitled single-camera comedy from writer Bobby Bowman about a family dealing with mental illness. The ABC Studios pilot was inspired by Bowman’s experience growing up with a father who grappled with mental illness. The project is described as an uplifting look at a dysfunctional family that “perseveres […]

  • THE BACHELOR - Six years ago,

    'Bachelor' Contestant Was Reported Missing After Being Phone-Less During Show's Filming

    ABC has given a pilot order to an untitled single-camera comedy from writer Bobby Bowman about a family dealing with mental illness. The ABC Studios pilot was inspired by Bowman’s experience growing up with a father who grappled with mental illness. The project is described as an uplifting look at a dysfunctional family that “perseveres […]

  • Volkswagen The Force

    11 Super Bowl Commercials That Forced the Big Game to Change Its Spots

    ABC has given a pilot order to an untitled single-camera comedy from writer Bobby Bowman about a family dealing with mental illness. The ABC Studios pilot was inspired by Bowman’s experience growing up with a father who grappled with mental illness. The project is described as an uplifting look at a dysfunctional family that “perseveres […]

  • FOR THE PEOPLE - "Pilot" -

    ‘For the People’ Cast on Tackling Cases From ‘Terrorism to Wine Fraud’

    ABC has given a pilot order to an untitled single-camera comedy from writer Bobby Bowman about a family dealing with mental illness. The ABC Studios pilot was inspired by Bowman’s experience growing up with a father who grappled with mental illness. The project is described as an uplifting look at a dysfunctional family that “perseveres […]

  • Aseem Batra Amy Poehler

    NBC Orders Comedy Pilot From Aseem Batra, Amy Poehler

    ABC has given a pilot order to an untitled single-camera comedy from writer Bobby Bowman about a family dealing with mental illness. The ABC Studios pilot was inspired by Bowman’s experience growing up with a father who grappled with mental illness. The project is described as an uplifting look at a dysfunctional family that “perseveres […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad