You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Pulls ‘The Mayor’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

ABC has effectively canceled freshman comedy “The Mayor.” The network has pulled the series from its Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. time period, where it will be replaced by reruns of “Modern Family.”

The Mayor” had been set to make its return from midseason hiatus Jan. 9. Nine episodes of the ABC Studios-produced comedy had already aired this season, with the last debuting Dec. 12. ABC had not moved to extend the show’s initial 13-episode order, though it had ordered an additional three scripts earlier this season. The network has no plans to broadcast the remaining four episodes of the series — though has not formally made a decision on next season.

Through nine episodes, “The Mayor” averaged a 0.8 live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen, and 2.9 million total viewers.

“The Mayor” starred Brandon Micheal Hall as an aspiring rapper who runs for mayor of his home town as a publicity stunt and winds up being elected to office. Executive producers for the series are Daveed Diggs, Jeremy Bronson, Jamie Tarses, and James Griffiths.

In her review of “The Mayor” for Variety, Sonia Saraiya wrote, “the show treats both its candidate and its voters with a lot of love. And the pace is so reassuringly snappy — the supporting characters, so clearly in sync — that newcomer ‘The Mayor,’ like its fictional mayor, walks into its place on the schedule with self-assured swagger.”

More TV

  • ABC Cancels 'The Mayor'

    ABC Pulls 'The Mayor'

    ABC has effectively canceled freshman comedy “The Mayor.” The network has pulled the series from its Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. time period, where it will be replaced by reruns of “Modern Family.” “The Mayor” had been set to make its return from midseason hiatus Jan. 9. Nine episodes of the ABC Studios-produced comedy had already aired […]

  • Michael Thorn

    Fox's Michael Thorn Talks Disney Deal's Impact on Network, Development Priorities

    ABC has effectively canceled freshman comedy “The Mayor.” The network has pulled the series from its Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. time period, where it will be replaced by reruns of “Modern Family.” “The Mayor” had been set to make its return from midseason hiatus Jan. 9. Nine episodes of the ABC Studios-produced comedy had already aired […]

  • Alex Trebek Jeorpardy

    Alex Trebek on Brief Medical Leave From 'Jeopardy' After Surgery

    ABC has effectively canceled freshman comedy “The Mayor.” The network has pulled the series from its Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. time period, where it will be replaced by reruns of “Modern Family.” “The Mayor” had been set to make its return from midseason hiatus Jan. 9. Nine episodes of the ABC Studios-produced comedy had already aired […]

  • New Girl

    TV News Roundup: Fox Sets Premiere Date for 'New Girl' Final Season

    ABC has effectively canceled freshman comedy “The Mayor.” The network has pulled the series from its Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. time period, where it will be replaced by reruns of “Modern Family.” “The Mayor” had been set to make its return from midseason hiatus Jan. 9. Nine episodes of the ABC Studios-produced comedy had already aired […]

  • The Four Fox

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs Compares Fox's 'The Four' to 'Game of Thrones'

    ABC has effectively canceled freshman comedy “The Mayor.” The network has pulled the series from its Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. time period, where it will be replaced by reruns of “Modern Family.” “The Mayor” had been set to make its return from midseason hiatus Jan. 9. Nine episodes of the ABC Studios-produced comedy had already aired […]

  • The Chi Showtime

    TV Review: Lena Waithe's 'The Chi' on Showtime

    ABC has effectively canceled freshman comedy “The Mayor.” The network has pulled the series from its Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. time period, where it will be replaced by reruns of “Modern Family.” “The Mayor” had been set to make its return from midseason hiatus Jan. 9. Nine episodes of the ABC Studios-produced comedy had already aired […]

  • Rick and Morty

    Adult Swim Addresses 'Rick and Morty' Season 4 Status

    ABC has effectively canceled freshman comedy “The Mayor.” The network has pulled the series from its Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. time period, where it will be replaced by reruns of “Modern Family.” “The Mayor” had been set to make its return from midseason hiatus Jan. 9. Nine episodes of the ABC Studios-produced comedy had already aired […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad