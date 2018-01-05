ABC Pulls ‘The Mayor’

ABC has effectively canceled freshman comedy “The Mayor.” The network has pulled the series from its Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. time period, where it will be replaced by reruns of “Modern Family.”

“The Mayor” had been set to make its return from midseason hiatus Jan. 9. Nine episodes of the ABC Studios-produced comedy had already aired this season, with the last debuting Dec. 12. ABC had not moved to extend the show’s initial 13-episode order, though it had ordered an additional three scripts earlier this season. The network has no plans to broadcast the remaining four episodes of the series — though has not formally made a decision on next season.

Through nine episodes, “The Mayor” averaged a 0.8 live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen, and 2.9 million total viewers.

“The Mayor” starred Brandon Micheal Hall as an aspiring rapper who runs for mayor of his home town as a publicity stunt and winds up being elected to office. Executive producers for the series are Daveed Diggs, Jeremy Bronson, Jamie Tarses, and James Griffiths.

In her review of “The Mayor” for Variety, Sonia Saraiya wrote, “the show treats both its candidate and its voters with a lot of love. And the pace is so reassuringly snappy — the supporting characters, so clearly in sync — that newcomer ‘The Mayor,’ like its fictional mayor, walks into its place on the schedule with self-assured swagger.”