ABC 2018 Fall Schedule: ‘Roseanne’ Leads Tuesdays; ‘Alec Baldwin Show,’ ‘DWTS’ Spinoff Land Sunday Slots

ABC’s new fall schedule features two unlikely network colleagues — Roseanne Barr and Alec Baldwin.

The Alphabet’s “Roseanne” revival will bat lead-off on Tuesday nights this fall as part of the 2018-19 schedule released Tuesday by ABC. The multi-cam, which is poised to finish the current season as broadcast’s No. 1 show in the 18-49 demo, will lead in to “The Kids Are Alright.” The single-camera comedy, based on the childhood of executive producer Tim Doyle, is one of four new scripted series on ABC’s fall lineup. Returning comedies “Splitting Up Together” and “Black-ish” will fill out the 9 p.m. hour, with new drama “The Rookie,” starring Nathan Fillion, taking over at 10 p.m.

“The Alec Baldwin Show,” hosted by the actor, becomes the first talk show to occupy a broadcast primetime slot since NBC’s “The Jay Leno” filled the 10 p.m. hour five nights a week in 2009-10. Baldwin’s talker, which received a test run in March, will air at 10 p.m. on Sundays, closing out a four-hour block of of unscripted programming that includes new series “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.” The long-anticipated spinoff of ABC’s stalwart competition show will air at 8 p.m. after “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and be followed by “Shark Tank” at 9 p.m.

The “Dancing With the Stars” mothership will return at 8 p.m. Mondays, followed by “The Good Doctor,” the highest rated new drama in the key demo this season.

On Wednesdays, “The Goldbergs” will air at 8 p.m., followed by “American Housewife” in a new 8:30 p.m. timeslot, and “Modern Family” at 9 p.m. New multicamera comedy “Single Parents” will take over at 9:30 p.m., followed by freshman drama “A Million Little Things” at 10 p.m.

Thursday nights will continue to feature a three-hour block of dramas from executive producer Shonda Rhimes — “Grey’s Anatomy” at 8 p.m., “Station 19” at 9 p.m., and “How to Get Away With Murder” at 10 p.m.

Returning comedies “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Speechless” will move to Fridays, airing at 8 and 8:30 p.m., respectively, followed by Ricky Gervais game show “Child Support” at 9 p.m. The 10 p.m. hour will continue to be held by newsmagazine “20/20.”

Reality franchise “American Idol” will hold until midseason. Also slated for midseason are new series “The Fix,” “Grand Hotel,” “Whiskey Cavalier,” and “Schooled,” as well as returning series “Agents of SHIELD,” “The Bachelor,” and “The Bachelorette.”

View the full ABC schedule below:

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Roseanne”

8:30 p.m. “The Kids Are Alright”

9:00 p.m. “black-ish”

9:30 p.m. “Splitting Up Together”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “American Housewife” (new time)

9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “Single Parents”

10:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00 p.m. “Station 19”

10:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (new day and time)

8:30 p.m. “Speechless” (new day and time)

9:00 p.m. “Child Support” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”

9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

10:00 p.m. “The Alec Baldwin Show” (new title)