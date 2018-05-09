ABC Orders Drama ‘A Million Little Things’ to Series

ABC has ordered the drama “A Million Little Things” for the 2018-2019 season.

The order marks the network’s first pickup for one of its pilot this year. The series centers on a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.

The series stars David Giuntoli as Eddie, Ron Livingston as Jon, Romany Malco as Rome, Allison Miller as Maggie, Christina Moses as Regina, Christina Ochoa as Ashley, James Roday as Gary, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah, and Lizzy Greene as Sophie.

DJ Nash serves as the writer and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment are also executive producers. James Griffiths is the director on the pilot and an executive producer. ABC Studios and Kapital produce.

“A Million Little Things” joins fellow new ABC dramas “The Rookie” starring Nathan Fillion and “Take Two” starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian, both of which were ordered straight-to-series. The network has also ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” set in the 1990s. Previously, the network also renewed the shows “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” and “Roseanne.”

