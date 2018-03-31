‘A League Of Their Own’ Series in the Works at Amazon

Amazon is developing a series based on the film “A League of Their Own.”

Hailing from writers Will Graham (“Mozart in the Jungle”) and Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”), the half-hour comedy is said to be not a close adaptation of the Penny Marshall movie starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, but rather a modern take on the story. It is not expected to feature characters from the original, but will follow a new version of the Rockford Peaches during the first season of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1943.

No deals are yet closed for the potential series, which would be produced by Sony Pictures Television, but a mini-writers room is believed to be in place, ready to work on scripts. Representatives for Amazon and Sony declined to comment.

Directed by Marshall and premiering in 1992, “A League of Their Own” was a critical and commercial success. In addition to Davis and Hanks, the film starred Lori Petty, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Amazon’s series would not be the first attempt at a television adaptation. A Sony-produced sitcom version starring Sam McMurray and Carey Lowell premiered on CBS in 1993, but managed to last only five episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the adaptation.