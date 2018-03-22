TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Closes Out Strong in First Season Finale

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
9-1-1: Aisha Hinds and guest star Al Bayan in the season finale episode of 9-1-1 airs Wednesday, March 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX, © 2018 FOX Broadcasting.
CREDIT: Michael Becker/Fox

The first season finale of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” was the top-rated show of Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings.

Airing at 9 p.m., “9-1-1” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Still, the new series has ranked as Wednesday’s number one program in the key demo since its January debut and has been Fox’s highest-rated new series since “Empire.”

Earlier on Fox, the season finale of “The X-Files” was up week-to-week, finishing with a 0.9 and 3.4 million viewers.

On CBS, “Survivor” (1.7, 8.5 million) was even, while “SEAL Team” (1.0, 6.5 million) ticked up in the demo. “Criminal Minds” (0.9, 5.2 million) was also even.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.5, 5.8 million) was even, while “Speechless” (1.3, 4.6 million) rebounded from last week. “Modern Family” (1.6, 5.6 million) was up slightly in the demo, and “Designated Survivor” (0.7, 4 million) was even.

On NBC, “Law & Order: SVU” (1.4, 6.3 million) and “Chicago PD” (1.3, 6.99 million) were even.

On The CW,  “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.1 million) was even and “Life Sentence” (0.2, 0.54 million) was up slightly in the demo.

Fox narrowly won the night in the demo with a 1.3 but finished third in total viewers with 4.97 million. NBC, CBS, and ABC all tied for second in the demo with a 1.2. CBS was first in viewers with 6.7 million. NBC was second with 6 million. ABC was fourth with 4.75 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 0.84 million.

More TV

  • Jared Harris as Francis Crozier - The

    TV Review: Jared Harris in 'The Terror' on AMC

    The first season finale of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” was the top-rated show of Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings. Airing at 9 p.m., “9-1-1” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Still, the new series has ranked as Wednesday’s number one program in […]

  • The Karate Kid

    Fathom Sets One-Night 'Cobra Kai,' 'Karate Kid' Showings (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first season finale of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” was the top-rated show of Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings. Airing at 9 p.m., “9-1-1” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Still, the new series has ranked as Wednesday’s number one program in […]

  • 9-1-1: Aisha Hinds and guest star

    TV Ratings: '9-1-1' Closes Out Strong in First Season Finale

    The first season finale of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” was the top-rated show of Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings. Airing at 9 p.m., “9-1-1” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Still, the new series has ranked as Wednesday’s number one program in […]

  • 'Handmaid's Tale' Costume Exhibition Set Atlanta's

    'Handmaid's Tale' Costume Exhibition Set for Atlanta's SCAD Museum

    The first season finale of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” was the top-rated show of Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings. Airing at 9 p.m., “9-1-1” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Still, the new series has ranked as Wednesday’s number one program in […]

  • Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Acquires Weather

    Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Acquires Weather Channel

    The first season finale of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” was the top-rated show of Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings. Airing at 9 p.m., “9-1-1” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Still, the new series has ranked as Wednesday’s number one program in […]

  • CBS News Names Caitlin Conant Political

    CBS News Names Caitlin Conant Political Director

    The first season finale of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” was the top-rated show of Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings. Airing at 9 p.m., “9-1-1” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Still, the new series has ranked as Wednesday’s number one program in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad