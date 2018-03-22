TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Closes Out Strong in First Season Finale

The first season finale of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” was the top-rated show of Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings.

Airing at 9 p.m., “9-1-1” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Still, the new series has ranked as Wednesday’s number one program in the key demo since its January debut and has been Fox’s highest-rated new series since “Empire.”

Earlier on Fox, the season finale of “The X-Files” was up week-to-week, finishing with a 0.9 and 3.4 million viewers.

On CBS, “Survivor” (1.7, 8.5 million) was even, while “SEAL Team” (1.0, 6.5 million) ticked up in the demo. “Criminal Minds” (0.9, 5.2 million) was also even.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.5, 5.8 million) was even, while “Speechless” (1.3, 4.6 million) rebounded from last week. “Modern Family” (1.6, 5.6 million) was up slightly in the demo, and “Designated Survivor” (0.7, 4 million) was even.

On NBC, “Law & Order: SVU” (1.4, 6.3 million) and “Chicago PD” (1.3, 6.99 million) were even.

On The CW, “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.1 million) was even and “Life Sentence” (0.2, 0.54 million) was up slightly in the demo.

Fox narrowly won the night in the demo with a 1.3 but finished third in total viewers with 4.97 million. NBC, CBS, and ABC all tied for second in the demo with a 1.2. CBS was first in viewers with 6.7 million. NBC was second with 6 million. ABC was fourth with 4.75 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 0.84 million.