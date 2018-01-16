‘9-1-1’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Fox has renewed drama series “9-1-1” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday.

The series–from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear–explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. It stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Connie Britton, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar.

“With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad and Tim have done it again,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of the Fox Television Group. “They have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and reimagined the procedural as only they could, bringing it to life with a dream team of actors led by Angela, Peter and Connie. This is storytelling at its best and we’re so pleased that it’s resonated with our audience. We’d like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of ‘9-1-1.’”

The series premiere has grown to 10.7 million viewers in Live+7, a lift of 57 percent from Live+Same Day. Including its encore, the premiere has risen to over 15 million viewers in delayed viewing. It ranks as the highest-rated debut since “The Good Doctor” and the week’s number one drama among all key demos, averaging a 3.0 rating in adults 18-49, also in Live+7.

“9-1-1” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall and Bassett also serve as executive producers.