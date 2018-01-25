TV Ratings: ‘Goldbergs,’ ‘9-1-1’ Top Wednesday

Fox’s “9-1-1” was once again the top drama of Wednesday night while the 1990s episode of “The Goldbergs” was the top-rated show overall, according to Nielsen overnight data.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” drew a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers, matching its season high in the demo. “American Housewife” held even at 8:30 (1.4, 5.3 million) but dipped in both measures with a second new episode at 9:30 (1.1, 4.2 million). “Match Game” (0.7, 3.2 million) slipped in the demo.

Airing at 9 p.m., “9-1-1-” drew a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers. That is down slightly in the demo compared to last week, but still good enough to outrank every other drama for that night in that measure. Prior to “9-1-1,” a new episode of “The X-Files” (1.0, 3.86 million) was even in the demo but sank to a new low in total viewers.

On CBS, a two-hour “Amazing Race” (1.3, 6.7 million) was down in both measures, while “Criminal Minds” (0.9, 5.2 million) was down in the demo.

For The CW, “Riverdale” (0.5, 1.4 million) was even, while “Dynasty” (0.2, 0.56 million) slipped in total viewers.

NBC aired only repeats.

Fox topped the night in the demo with a 1.3 but finished second in total viewers with 5.1 million. CBS and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 1.1. CBS was first in total viewers with 5.8 million. ABC was fourth in viewers with 4.4 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.9 but third in total viewers with 4.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and .967 million viewers.