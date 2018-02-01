You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Tops Wednesday, ‘X-Files’ Sinks to New Low

9-1-1: L-R: Oliver Stark and Peter Krause in the "Let Go” episode of 9-1-1 airing Wednesday, Jan. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting.
9-1-1” on Fox was the top-rated show of the night on Wednesday, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m., the first-responder drama drew a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers. The news was not so rosy for “The X-Files,” which hit a new series low on Fox at 8 where it drew a 0.9 and 3.6 million viewers, pending updates. The latter show is now halfway through it second season since it was revived on Fox in 2016 and is currently averaging less than half of the audience the first season drew in Live+Same Day

On NBC, “The Blacklist” (1.1, 6.2 million) and “Law & Order: SVU” (1.3, 5.6 million) were even, while “Chicago PD” (1.2, 6.7 million) was down slightly in the demo.

On CBS, “The Amazing Race” (1.2, 6.5 million) and “SEAL Team” (1.0, 6.6 million) were even, while “Criminal Minds” (1.0, 5.4 million) ticked up in the demo.

ABC aired mostly repeats until a new episode of “Match Game” (0.7, 2.9 million) at 10.

On The CW, “Riverdale” (0.5, 1.4 million) was even, while “Dynasty” (0.2, 0.64 million) was up slightly in total viewers.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.3 but finished third in total viewers with 4.8 million. NBC was second in the demo with a 1.2 and tied for first in total viewers with 6.16 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 1.1 but tied for first in total viewers with 6.16 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.8 and 3.3 million viewers. The CW drew a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.

