‘9-1-1’ Grows to 10.5 Million Viewers in Delayed Viewing

The premiere of Fox’s new drama series “9-1-1” has added over 3 million viewers in delayed viewing.

In Live+3 multi-platform viewing, the first episode of the new series from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, has grown to 10.5 million viewers, up 54 percent from its Live+Same day haul. It also went from a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 to a 2.7 for a 50 percent increase in that measure.

The show added 705,ooo viewers on Fox Now and Hulu alone, making it the most streamed Fox drama debut in over three years, since “Gotham” in 2014.

The series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Connie Britton, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar. It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall and Angela Bassett serve as executive producers.

On Jan. 10 at 9 in an all-new episode, a night at an amusement park takes a deadly turn when a rollercoaster malfunction leaves lives hanging in the balance. Abby is relieved after getting some help taking care of her mother and tentatively reaches out to Buck, who is struggling with the “life or death” nature of the being a firefighter. Meanwhile, Athena and Hen respond to an unusual home invasion and a couple’s dispute leads to a dramatic rescue for Bobby.