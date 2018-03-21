’60 Minutes’ Confirms Plans to Air Stormy Daniels Interview March 25

Despite days of speculation, producers at “60 Minutes” wouldn’t publicly confirm what many news aficionados knew: CBS has planned to run a broadcast of the venerable newsmagazine featuring an interview between former porn star Stormy Daniels and correspondent Anderson Cooper. Now, the show has substantiated its intentions.

CBS News said Wednesday evening that “60 Minutes” will indeed air the segment this Sunday, March 25, ensuring the American public will hear directly from the actress about her allegations that she had an affair with Donald Trump, now the President of the United States, in 2006 and 2007. President Trump has denied her account.

The segment is expected to include an examination of the potential legal and political ramifications of the $130,000 payment that Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, has said he made to Daniels using his own funds. Daniels is said to have accepted the money in return for signing a confidentiality agreement.

Cooper, a regular CNN host who contributes to “60 Minutes,” conducted the interview earlier this month after Cohen obtained a temporary restraining order against Daniels and she sued the president in state court in California. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking a ruling that the confidentiality agreement between her and the president is invalid, in part because Trump never signed it. The president’s attorneys are seeking to move the case to federal court. They claim Daniels is liable for more than $20 million in damages for violations of the agreement.

There have been some expectations that Trump attorneys might seek an injunction against the airing of the report. So far, that does not appear to have happened.