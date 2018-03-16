’60 Minutes’ Plans to Air Stormy Daniels Interview on March 25 Broadcast

The journalists who work for CBS’ venerable “60 Minutes” have interviewed everyone from CEOs to heads of state to Bob Dylan. Now one of them will turn the show’s spotlight on a porn star who has been in the center of the national news cycle.

The CBS newsmagazine intends to air a report in which contributing correspondent Anderson Cooper talks to Stormy Daniels, the porn star and exotic dancer who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump before he took over the Oval Office. At present the segment is expected to air during the show’s March 25th broadcast, according to a person familiar with the matter. CBS News declined to make executives available for comment.

There have been some expectations that Trump attorneys might seek an injunction against the airing of the report, as Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is said to be bound by nondisclosure agreement. The actress reached a non-disclosure agreement in 2016 that required her to stay silent about the relationship in exchange for $130,000. But an attorney for Daniels, Michael Avenatti, has been gaining publicity by suggesting Trump never signed the agreement and offering to have his client pay back the money.

I haven’t seen such an injunction, and I can’t imagine what the basis for that would be,”said David Rhodes, president of CBS News, during a presentation at INTV, Keshet International’s annual gathering of small-screen talent and management in Jerusalem. “The encounter between Anderson Cooper and Stormy Daniels was accompanied also by conversations with attorneys, documents were provided, and so we have to run all that down before it run.”