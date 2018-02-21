TV Ratings: 2018 Winter Olympics Second Tuesday Falls From Last Week, Tops Sochi

Primetime coverage on the second Tuesday of the 2018 Winter Olympics was something of a mixed bag in the Nielsen ratings.

In metered market households, the combined coverage on NBC and NBC Sports Network drew a 13.9 rating. That is up 16 percent in that measure from the comparable night of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, though Sochi coverage did not air on NBC Sports Network.

That 13.9 is down, however, from the first Tuesday’s coverage of 2018. The first Tuesday, which saw Shaun White win another gold medal, drew a combined 15.2 rating, meaning this week’s coverage was down approximately 9 percent week-to-week.

In the fast affiliate ratings, Tuesday’s primetime coverage on NBC alone is averaging a 3.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 16.8 million viewers. That does not include West Coast viewership, NBC Sports coverage, or those who streamed the Games on NBC’s digital platforms. Total audience delivery data will be available later today. But the first Tuesday initially drew a 5.2 rating and 20.1 million viewers, eventually rising to 22.6 million when total audience delivery was calculated.

Only ABC aired originals against the Olympics. “The Bachelor Winter Games” (0.9, 3.2 million) built to its highest ratings in both measures, while “Kevin Probably Saves the World” (0.4, 1.6 million) hit a series low.