Winter Olympics Schedule: Days & Times of PyeongChang’s Biggest Events

The 2018 Winter Games begin this week, bringing the world’s best athletes to PyeongChang, South Korea, to compete. The games, which will have its opening ceremony on Feb. 9 and end with the closing ceremony on Feb. 25, will include figure skating, luge, bobsled, snowboarding, alpine skiing, hockey, and curling.

The day’s events will be aired nightly on NBC, along with consistent coverage throughout the day on NBCSN and some events showing on USA and CNBC. For those looking to watch online, the network will be live-streaming the action from South Korea and will post a daily live-stream schedule.

While some of the events, including curling and hockey cross-country, will span the entire two weeks of the games, fan-favorites like women’s figure skating and bobsled will start later into the Olympics.

Check out a daily schedule of broadcast events below:

Feb. 8

Curling : NBCSN at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT

: NBCSN at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT Ski Jumping : NBCSN at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

: NBCSN at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT Curling : NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

: NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Figure Skating , Freestyle Skiing : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, encore at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT

, : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, encore at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT Alpine Skiing (men’s), Luge (men’s): NBCSN at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

(men’s), (men’s): NBCSN at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT Curling: NBCSN at 11:35 p.m. ET/8:35 p.m. PT

Feb. 9

Opening Ceremony : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, encore at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT

: NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, encore at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT Cross-Country (women’s): NBCSN at 2 a.m. ET/ 11 p.m. PT

Feb. 10

Short Track (men’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT Hockey (women’s): USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

(women’s): USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT Ski Jumping (men’s): NBCSN at 7:35 a.m. ET/4:35 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 7:35 a.m. ET/4:35 a.m. PT Snowboarding (men’s): NBCSN at 9:15 a.m. ET/6:15 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 9:15 a.m. ET/6:15 a.m. PT Luge (men’s): NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT Speed Skating (women’s), Biathlon (women’s): NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

(women’s), (women’s): NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Short Track , Ski Jumping (men’s,), Snowboarding (men’s), Luge (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

, (men’s,), (men’s), (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Figure Skating , Alpine Skiing (men’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, encore at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT

, (men’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, encore at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT Snowboarding (men’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Curling : NBCSN at 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

: NBCSN at 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT Figure Skating : NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT

: NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT Snowboarding (women’s): NBCSN at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT Curling: NBCSN at 1:30 a.m. ET/10:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 11

Hockey (women’s): NBCSN at 2:40 a.m. ET/11:40 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 2:40 a.m. ET/11:40 a.m. PT Speed Skating (men’s), Biathlon (men’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. Et/2 a.m. PT

(men’s), Biathlon (men’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. Et/2 a.m. PT Hockey (women’s): USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

(women’s): USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT Cross-Country (men’s): NBCSN at 7:45 a.m. ET/4:45 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 7:45 a.m. ET/4:45 a.m. PT Luge (men’s): NBCSN at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT Speed Skating (men’s), Biathlon (men’s), Cross-Country (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

(men’s), (men’s), (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Luge (men’s), Freestyle , Alpine Skiing , Snowboarding , Figure Skating : NBC at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, encore at 1 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

(men’s), , , , : NBC at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, encore at 1 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT Biathlon (men’s): NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT Snowboarding (women’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Speed Skating (men’s): NBCSN at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 12

Biathlon (women’s), Luge (women’s): NBCSN at 5:10 a.m. ET/2:10 a.m. PT

(women’s), (women’s): NBCSN at 5:10 a.m. ET/2:10 a.m. PT Freestyle Skiing (men’s): NBCSN at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT Ski Jumping (women’s): NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT Biathlon (men’s): NBCSN at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT Speed Skating (women’s): NBCSN at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT Freestyle (men’s), Ski Jumping (women’s), Luge (women’s), Biathlon (women’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

(men’s), (women’s), (women’s), (women’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Hockey : NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

: NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Snowboarding (women’s), Alpine (men’s), Speed Skating (women’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(women’s), (men’s), (women’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Curling: NBCSN at 12:05 p.m. ET/9:05 p.m. PT

Feb. 13

Cross-Country , Luge (women’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT and 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT

, (women’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT and 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT Speed Skating (men’s): NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT Short Track (women’s): NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT Curling : NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT and CNBC at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT

: NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT and CNBC at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT Speed Skating (men’s), Luge (women’s), Cross-Country : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

(men’s), (women’s), : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Alpine Skiing (women’s), Snowboarding (men’s), Figure Skating : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(women’s), (men’s), : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Figure Skating : NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

: NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Alpine Skiing (women’s), Short Track: NBC at 12:05 a.m. ET/9:05 p.m. PT

Feb. 14

Nordic Combined (women’s), Skeleton (women’s): NBCSN at 2:30 a.m. ET/11:30 p.m. PT

(women’s), (women’s): NBCSN at 2:30 a.m. ET/11:30 p.m. PT Speed Skating (women’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT Hockey (men’s): NBCSN at 6:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. PT and USA at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 6:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. PT and USA at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT Skeleton (women’s), Luge : NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT

(women’s), : NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT Biathlon (women’s): NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT Luge (men’s), Nordic Combined (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

(men’s), (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Skeleton (men’s), Speed Skating (women’s), Alpine (men’s), Figure Skating : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, encore at 2 a.m. ET/ 11 p.m. PT

(men’s), (women’s), (men’s), : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, encore at 2 a.m. ET/ 11 p.m. PT Figure Skating : NBCSN at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

: NBCSN at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT Hockey (women’s): NBCSN at 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT Snowboarding (men’s), Skeleton (men’s): NBC at 12:05 p.m. ET/9:05 p.m. PT

Feb. 15

Cross-Country (women’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT Luge , Speed Skating (men’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT

, (men’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT Biathlon (men’s): NBCSN at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT Cross Country (women’s), Speed Skating (men’s): NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

(women’s), (men’s): NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Curling (women’s): CNBC at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT

(women’s): CNBC at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT Freestyle (women’s), Skeleton (men’s), Snowboarding (women’s), Figure Skating (men’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(women’s), (men’s), (women’s), (men’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Figure Skating (men’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Curling (men’s): NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT Luge, Biathlon (men’s): NBC at 1 a.m. ET/ 10 p.m. PT

Feb. 16

Hockey (men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT Speed Skating (women’s), Ski Jumping (men’s): NBCSN at 10:45 a.m. ET/ 7:45 a.m. PT

(women’s), (men’s): NBCSN at 10:45 a.m. ET/ 7:45 a.m. PT Ski Jumping (men’s), Speed Skating (women’s), Cross-Country (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

(men’s), (women’s), (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Freestyle (women’s), Skeleton (women’s), Alpine (women’s), Figure Skating (men’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(women’s), (women’s), (women’s), (men’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Figure Skating (men’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Freestyle Skiing (women’s), Figure Skating : NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT

(women’s), : NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT Curling (women’s): NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 17

Hockey (men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT Cross-Country (women’s): NBCSN at 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT Biathlon (women’s): NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT Short Track : NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT

: NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT Skeleton (women’s): NBCSN at 1:30 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 1:30 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. PT Ski Jumping (men’s): NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 p.m. PT Biathlon (women’s), Freestyle Skiing (men’s), Cross-Country (women’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

(women’s), (men’s), (women’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Alpine (men’s), Skeleton (women’s), Ski Jumping (men’s), Short Track : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(men’s), (women’s), (men’s), : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Freestyle Skiing (men’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Hockey (men’s): NBCSN at 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT Alpine Skiing (men’s), Freestyle Skiing (men’s): NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 18

Hockey (men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT Bobsled (men’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT Freestyle Skiing (men’s): NBCSN at 10:15 a.m. ET/ 7:15 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 10:15 a.m. ET/ 7:15 a.m. PT Speed Skating (women’s): NBCSN at 11:15 a.m. ET/ 8:15 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 11:15 a.m. ET/ 8:15 a.m. PT Biathlon (men’s): NBCSN at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT Cross-Country (men’s): NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT Biathlon (men’s), Speed Skating (men’s), Freestyle Skiing (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

(men’s), (men’s), (men’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Curling (men’s): CNBC at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT

(men’s): CNBC at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT Bobsled (men’s), Speed Skating (women’s), Freestyle (women’s), Figure Skating (women’s): NBC at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

(men’s), (women’s), (women’s), (women’s): NBC at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Figure Skating : NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

: NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Hockey (women’s): NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT Snowboarding (women’s): NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 19

Hockey (women’s): NBCSN at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT Ski Jumping (men’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT Bobsled (men’s), Speed Skating (men’s): NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

(men’s), Speed Skating (men’s): NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET/8 p.m. PT Curling (men’s): NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT Ski Jumping (men’s), Speed Skating : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

(men’s), : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Bobsled , Freestyle Skiing (women’s), Figure Skating : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

, (women’s), : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Figure Skating: NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Hockey (men’s): NBCSN at 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT Freestyle Skiing (men’s): NBC at Midnight ET/ 9 p.m. PT

Feb. 20

Hockey (men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT Nordic Combined : NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT and noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT

: NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT and noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT Biathlon : NBCSN at 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT

: NBCSN at 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT Short Track : NBCSN at 12:45 p.m. ET/ 9:45 p.m. PT

: NBCSN at 12:45 p.m. ET/ 9:45 p.m. PT Curling (women’s): NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT Nordic Combined , Biathlon : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

, : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Snowboarding (men’s), Bobsled (women’s), Alpine (women’s), Figure Skating (women’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

(men’s), (women’s), (women’s), (women’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Figure Skating (women’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Curling (women’s): NBCSN at 10:45 p.m. ET/ 7:45 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 10:45 p.m. ET/ 7:45 p.m. PT Freestyle Skiing, Short Track: NBC at 1 a.m. ET/ 10 p.m. PT

Feb. 21

Hockey (men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN and USA at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT Bobsled (women’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT Cross-Country , Speed Skating : NBCSN at 10:45 a.m. ET/ 7:45 a.m. PT

, : NBCSN at 10:45 a.m. ET/ 7:45 a.m. PT Curling (men’s): NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT Cross-Country (men’s), Speed Skating : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

(men’s), : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Freestyle Skiing (men’s), Bobsled (women’s), Alpine Skiing , Cross-Country (women’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(men’s), (women’s), , (women’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Curling (women’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Hockey (women’s): NBCSN at 10:45 p.m. ET/ 7:45 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 10:45 p.m. ET/ 7:45 p.m. PT Alpine Skiing (men’s): NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 22

Short Track : NBCSN at 7:45 a.m. ET./ 4:45 a.m. PT

: NBCSN at 7:45 a.m. ET./ 4:45 a.m. PT Curling (men’s): NBCSN at 1:45 p.m. ET/ 10:45 a.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 1:45 p.m. ET/ 10:45 a.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT Nordic Combined , Biathlon (women’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

, (women’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Short Track , Snowboarding (women’s), Alpine (women’s), Figure Skating (women’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

, (women’s), (women’s), (women’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Alpine Skiing (women’s), Freestyle Skiing (women’s): NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT

(women’s), (women’s): NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT Short Track: NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 23

Hockey (men’s): NBCSN at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT Curling (men’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT Curling (women’s): NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT Biathlon , Figure Skating (women’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

, (women’s): NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Bobsled , Speed Skating , Snowboarding , Alpine : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

, , , : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Biathlon (men’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Curling (women’s): NBCSN at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT Snowboarding : NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT

: NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT Cross-Country (men’s): NBCSN at Midnight ET/ 9 p.m. PT

Feb. 24

Hockey (men’s): NBCSN at 6:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 6:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. PT Curling (women’s): NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT Hockey (men’s): NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT Speed Skating , Cross-Country : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT

, : NBC at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT Curling (men’s): NBCSN at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT

(men’s): NBCSN at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT Curling (women’s): NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

(women’s): NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Bobsled (men’s), Figure Skating : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

(men’s), : NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Hockey (men’s): NBCSN at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 25