TV Ratings: 2018 Winter Olympics Open Down From 2014

The beginning of the 2018 Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea, handily topped the broadcast ratings on Thursday night but was down from the beginning of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Airing live on the East Coast from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. on NBC and NBC Sports, the Olympics coverage drew a combined 11.1 rating in metered market households. That is a drop off of just six percent from the 2014 Winter Olympics, which drew an 11.8. In fairness, however, the first coverage of the 2014 Olympics was just carried on NBC.

In the overnight ratings, the Olympics averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.5 million viewers. These numbers are not time-zone adjusted, however. In addition, they do not reflect those who streamed the games online. NBC will issue total audience delivery numbers later today.

Elsewhere on broadcast, most original programming was down unless otherwise noted.

For ABC: “Grey’s Anatomy” (2.0, 7.3 million); “Scandal” (1.1, 4.6 million); “How to Get Away With Murder” (0.8, 3.3 million).

For CBS: “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (1.4, 5.6 million), followed by repeats.

On Fox: the finale of “The Four” (1.3, 4 million) ticked up in total viewers and held even in the demo.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.6, 1.8 million) and “Arrow” (0.4, 1.3 million) were even.

NBC easily won the night with a 3.4 and 14.5 million viewers. ABC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 1.3. ABC was third in total viewers with 5.1 million. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 4 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 1.0 but second in total viewers with 5.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.5 million viewers.