TV Ratings: 2018 Olympics Closing Ceremony Tops Sochi

The 2018 Winter Olympics drew to a close in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday night, with the primetime coverage of the closing ceremony topping that of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The 2018 closing ceremony drew a 10.0 rating in metered market households on NBC. That is up approximately 5 percent from the Sochi closing ceremony, which drew a 9.5 rating.

That is also an increase from the lows hit over the weekend. Friday’s coverage drew a 9.2 household rating on NBC and NBC Sports Network, while Saturday pulled in an 8.7, meaning Sunday’s closing ceremony was up 13 percent day-to-day.

Final numbers for the 2018 Winter Olympics as a whole are due out later today. Going into the weekend, this year’s Olympics were averaging 20.6 million viewers across all platforms. That is down approximately 8 percent from the 2014 Sochi Olympics, which did not air on NBC Sports Network and had no simultaneous streaming.

Immediately after the Olympics at 10:30 p.m., NBC aired a new episode of freshman comedy “A.P. Bio,” which drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers. That is approximately a 30 percent increase in the demo and 50 percent in total viewers compared to a special preview of the show that aired on Feb. 1.

