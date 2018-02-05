Super Bowl Ad Review: Why Madison Avenue Chose Pop Over Politics

Super Bowl ads come in many varieties. Some are spicy. Some are salty. This year, many were just sweet.

Most of the advertisers in Super Bowl LII veered away from the politically-minded or socially-conscious commercials for which the event has been known in recent years, cowed by an audience all too eager to vent dissatisfaction on social media and, perhaps, suffering from cultural ennui as the result of a frenzied news cycle that has left the nation polarized and weary of considering new controversies and issues.

“I think people are relaxing and want some good fun,” said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Bud Light, one of the event’s biggest and most prominent sponsors. “So add to that enjoyment is critical.” Bud Light ran a series of humorous spots from the independent agency Wieden + Kennedy that played up a “Bud Knight” and riffed on “Game of Thrones.” Its ad phrase “Dilly Dilly” played a prominent role.

“You want to be entertaining. You want to have a good time,” said Goeler.

Viewers were handed previews of the coming “Han Solo” movie, the latest piece of Disney’s “Star Wars” franchise; a fake-out commercial from Tourism Australia that made people think they were watching a preview of a “Crocodile Dundee” revival that turned out to be a pitch for a trip Down Under; and a duel between actors Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman that helped sell an unusual pairing of spicy Doritos and cool Mountain Dew.

“I’m not sure you’re going to see any bikini-clad women, and I don’t think you’re going to see too many politically charged things,” said Rob Reilly, global creative chairman at Interpublic Group’s McCann WorldGroup, which had an ad for Verizon on the ad roster. “I think the country has had enough.”

Related Halftime Review: Justin Timberlake Emerges Fumble-Free After Bad Pre-Game PR Super Bowl: Stars Show Off at the Big Game Via Social Media

But this year’s pivot wasn’t all about politics. This year’s ad roster was jam-packed with offerings from not only movie studios – always a strong category – but other sorts of entertainment purveyors with emerging power. In addition to the preview for “Solo,” viewers saw a take on Paramount’s latest “Mission: Impossible” film, a look at a new “Jack Ryan” series from Amazon, and a take on a new original series, “Castle Rock,” from Hulu; and a taste from the new “Avengers” movie from Disney’s Marvel. Even Time Warner’s HBO, which has historically had issues getting ads on TV, got in on the act, with a trailer for the second season of its series, “Westworld.”

If that wasn’t enough, two car companies linked their ads to the movies: Lexus played up “Black Panther” while Jeep tapped actor Jeff Goldblum to give a nod to Universal’s next “Jurassic World” release. And an ad for Universal’s “Skyscraper” had star Dwayne Johnson urge viewers to check him out on a broadcast of Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight” slate for late in the evening.

“There’s so much entertainment being promoted that it’s kind of thrown down a challenge to the ad industry” to be equally as fun and interesting to watch, said Ed Cotton, chief strategy officer at Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners, an independent ad agency.

The Big Game was also able to avoid a lot of controversy because of the caliber of its sponsor lineup. Ever since the dot-com boom at the turn of the century, the Super Bowl has played a host to innumerable rookies and upstarts with lots of money to spend but little savvy about how to portray themselves on TV. From Pets.com to 84 Lumber. Twelve “rookies” took part in last year’s Super Bowl LI, compared to 10 in 2016 and 11 in 2015.

Many of these upstarts have used upset to gain attention. When web-services company GoDaddy.com joined the game in 2005, it caused controversy. When 84 Lumber took part last year, it added more fire to a debate about immigration taking place in the early days of the Trump presidency. In 2018, however, most of the sponsors were experienced at the art of TV commercials. NBC Sports said it had eight to ten freshman sponsors or advertisers who returned to the event after a long absence (Diet Coke was among them). It showed.

More to come…