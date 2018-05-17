2018-2019 Broadcast Season Producers: Who Scored the Most New Shows?

The 2018-2019 broadcast schedule is officially locked.

36 new shows have been ordered for next season (down slightly from 39 last year), with certain producers and their production banners locking down multiple projects across multiple networks. Greg Berlanti scored three new shows this year, the same number as Aaron Kaplan and Kapital Entertainment. Julie Plec, whose sole remaining CW series “The Originals” is poised to end this season, will stay on at the network with two new shows.

Here’s a look at which producers will be the busiest this coming season.

Aaron Kaplan (Kapital Entertainment) & Wendi Trilling (TrillTV)

Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment banner will have three new shows on the air next season: the ABC drama “A Million Little Things” and the CBS multi-cam comedies “The Neighborhood” and “Fam.”

“A Million Little Things” follows a group of friends whose lives are thrown into disarray when one of them commits suicide. “The Neighborhood” centers on a man from the Midwest who moves his family into a black neighborhood in Los Angeles, while “Fam” revolves around a woman and her fiance whose lives are disrupted when her younger train wreck half-sister comes to live with them.

Kapital also produces returning comedies “Life in Pieces” on CBS and “American Housewife” on ABC.

In addition, TrillTV founder Wendi Trilling, former executive vice president of comedy development at CBS, will serve as executive producer on both “The Neighborhood” and “Fam” under her pod deal with Kapital.

Greg Berlanti (Berlanti Productions)

Berlanti and his producing partner Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions also scored three new shows for the upcoming season. Berlanti added another CW show to his roster with the football drama “All American,” inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger. Berlanti is also an executive producer on the light drama “God Friended Me” at CBS, about an avowed atheist whose life begins to change when he gets a friend request on Facebook from God. Berlanti and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay will executive produce “The Red Line,” which explores multiple perspectives around the shooting of a black doctor by a white police officer in Chicago.

The three new shows are among the 14 (yes, 14) shows Berlanti will have on the air by 2019. The CW airs returning Berlanti-verse shows “Arrow,” “The Flash,” Supergirl,” “Black Lighting,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Riverdale,” and NBC has renewed “Blindspot” for a fourth season. Berlanti is also an executive producer on the upcoming shows “You” at Lifetime,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” at Netflix, and both “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” on the DC streaming service, DC Universe.

Julie Plec

The woman behind hit shows “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals” has two new shows coming to The CW. The first is a new take on “Roswell,” titled “Roswell, New Mexico.” The new show, like the old show, is based on the “Roswell High” book series by Melinda Metz and deals with aliens trying to blend in as humans in the titular town. Plec directed the pilot for the series and will executive produce via her My So-Called Company banner.

Plec is also an executive producer on “Legacies,” a spinoff of “The Originals,” which was itself a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries.” The new show will follow the next generation of students at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted.

Corinne Kingsbury

In the first season to see any of her projects go to series, Corinne Kingsbury has landed two series at two different networks. The first is the CW drama “In the Dark,” about a blind woman who is the only “witness” to a murder. The other is “Fam” at CBS. Kingsbury is the co-creator of “Fam” with Bob Kushell and the sole creator of “In the Dark.” She will serve as writer and executive producer on both shows.

Craig Turk

Turk is expanding his role within the CBS fold with work on two new series this season. First up, he will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on Dick Wolf’s new CBS procedural “FBI,” which received a straight-to-series order at the network. He also has a story credit on fellow freshman CBS drama “The Code,” with Craig Sweeny serving as showrunner on that series.