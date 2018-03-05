‘2 Broke Girls’ Alum Beth Behrs Takes Lead Role in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Our People’

Former “2 Broke Girls” star Beth Behrs has been cast as one of the leads in the Fox single-cam comedy pilot “Our People.”

Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple,” the project follows Abel, a man from a bombastic African family who doesn’t have a world in their native language for “privacy,” and his fiancee Jenny (Behrs), who hails from a mid-western family, as they try to build a normal life together.

Behrs joins previously announced cast member Lea Thompson, who will play Jenny’s mother, Lisa.

“2 Broke Girls,” on which Behrs co-starred with Kat Dennings, aired on CBS for six seasons before being canceled last year. Behrs other roles include a recent guest appearance on fellow CBS show “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as appearances on shows like “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Castle.” On the film side, she has recently appeared in the Sally Field film “Hello, My Name Is Doris” and lent her voice to the animated comedy “Monsters University.”

She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

“Our People” received a put pilot commitment at the network in September. Vali Chandrasekaran will write in addition to executive producing. Lee Daniels will also executive produce via his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner, with Yossi Vassa, Shai Ben-Atar and Liat Shavit, Pam Williams, and Marc Velez also executive producing Both Chandrasekaran and Daniels are currently set up under overall deals at 20th Century Fox TV, which will produce. Trent O’Donnell is set to direct the pilot.