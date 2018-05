Netflix has canceled Friday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “13 Reasons Why” Season 2 following the Santa Fe High School shooting that left at least 10 dead earlier that morning, the streaming service announced.

“Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence,” Netflix said in a statement. “In light of today’s tragedy, we are cancelling the ’13 Reasons Why’ S2 premiere event tonight.”

