’13 Reasons Why’ Star Brandon Flynn Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

United Talent Agency has signed actor Brandon Flynn in all areas, Variety has learned.

Flynn is best known for his portrayal of Justin Foley in Netflix drama “13 Reasons Why,” which was renewed in May. The second season of the show is slated to premiere later this year. Flynn’s theater work includes the role of Luke in the off-Broadway production of “Kid Victory,” written by Greg Pierce and John Kander, at the Vineyard Theatre. A Florida native, Flynn graduated in 2016 from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.

In addition to UTA, Flynn is represented by Anonymous Content and Schreck Rose.

Flynn starred in “13 Reasons Why” season one alongside Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, and Miles Heizer. Critics praised the series about a teen girl’s suicide, with Variety‘s Maureen Ryan, calling it “a suspenseful tale that will keep most [viewers] engaged until the final scene fades out.” The show also also sparked controversy over its graphic depictions of suicide and sexual violence, leading Netflix to add content warnings to the episodes.

Season two will be produced for Netflix by Paramount Television. The show is also executive produced by Selena Gomez, along with Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Joy Gorman Wettels, Michael Sugar and Steve Golin.