Fox Networks Group Acquires French Series ‘Tomorrow Is Ours’ From Newen Distribution

Fox Networks Group in Italy has acquired the thriller series “Tomorrow Is Ours,” which premiered last year on France’s commercial network TF1 and earned strong ratings.

Produced by Telsète and Newen Group, the series was previously acquired by RTBF in Belgium and RTS in Switzerland.

Fox Networks Group acquired 75 episodes of the series and will launch it on Feb. 26 on Fox Life Italy.

“Tomorrow Is Ours” takes place in the aftermath of a violent explosion on a boat marina in the Sete region, and follows a woman, Chloé Delcourt, who searches frantically for her missing son and the ensuing investigation.

“Tomorrow Is Ours” stars Ingrid Chauvin (“Dolmen”) and Alexandre Brasseur (The Bureau).

Newen Distribution, the sales arm of TF1-owned NeweN, also represents “Remember,” Anne Badel and Pierre Aknine’s thriller series starring Sami Bouajila and Marie Gillain. “Remember” is produced by Capa Drama.